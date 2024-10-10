Will Outer Banks 5 be there? What we know so far

From today, Thursday 10 October 2024, the first 5 episodes of “Outer Banks 4”, the TV series created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, arrive on Netflix, but what do we know about season 5? Will there be? Let’s see together everything that has emerged in recent months on a hypothetical new adventure of the Pouges, in particular John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo.

Will Outer Banks 5 be there?

With the release of the fourth season on the streaming platform, the news on the renewal (or cancellation) of the TV series is getting closer and closer. Netflix will certainly evaluate what to do based on the public success that the new episodes will achieve, but for the moment there is no official confirmation on the actual realization of “Outer Banks 5”. Let’s remember, however, that Netflix never announced that the fourth season would be the last, which gives us hope for an imminent renewal, and among other things in the plans of the creators of the TV series there would be two more seasons scheduled (therefore, in addition to the fifth, also a sixth adventure, perhaps with new protagonists).

The words of the creators of Outer Banks

In 2023, during Netflix’s Tudum event, Josh Pate said: “We thought of the first three seasons as a trilogy and now we’re starting a different one: we’re moving towards new villains, a new treasure hunt and a new life situation (this is what we will see in ‘Outer Banks 4’ from October 10th at 09:00 am, ed.).” In short, it seems that a fifth and sixth season of the TV series could become reality.

As for the TV series finale, Josh Pate said: “We always knew, from the beginning, what the last scene would be if we were lucky enough to get to that point.” Shannon Burke added, “We know where the series is going.”

“Outer Banks 5”: when it comes out on Netflix

It is difficult to say when a fifth season of “Outer Banks” could be released on Netflix, also given that at the moment there is no certainty about its realization, but keeping in mind the past seasons and the release times between one and the other (there were many delays in filming: in 2020 due to the pandemic, in 2023 due to the strikes of screenwriters and actors), we imagine that “Outer Banks 5” will arrive on the streaming service by the end of 2025 or even 2026.

Everything will depend on the commitments of the actors involved in the TV series – Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant and Fiona Palomo, among others – and on what will happen during the period of resumed.