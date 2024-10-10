With music by John Williams it arrives on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

From Star Wars to Jaws, from Indiana Jones to Jurassic Park. A journey into the life and career of a legendary composer. It arrives on Disney+ With music by John Williamsthe documentary that tells the story of the man who set films to music that wrote the history of cinema. From the trailer to the release date, here’s everything you need to know.

With music by John Williams, the trailer

With music by John Williams, previews of the plot

“From his beginnings as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins – reads the synopsis -, the documentary delves into the countless contributions John Williams has made to cinema, including many iconic franchises, as well as his concert music and its impact on popular culture.” And again: “The film features interviews with artists and directors whose lives have been touched by his timeless music.”

With music by John Williams, the production

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the documentary from Lucasfilm Ltd, Amblin Documentaries and Imagine Documentaries is produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Laurent Bouzereau, while Markus Keith and Michael Rosenberg are the executive producers.

With music by John Williams, key art

With music by John Williams, the release date

The documentary debuts on Disney+ on November 1, 2024.