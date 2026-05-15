With the hantavirus, health plans and virologists are back on TV

Culture

With the hantavirus, health plans and virologists are back on TV

With the hantavirus, health plans and virologists are back on TV

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
With the hantavirus, health plans and virologists are back on TV
Transferring data from iPhone to Android and vice versa will be easier: what changes from June 1st with the DMA
Smartworking in crisis and return to the office: causes, Eurostat data and silent dismissal of companies