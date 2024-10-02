Woman of the Hour: the new Netflix thriller based on a true story, the trailer and when it comes out

A new thriller based on a true story is coming to Netflix. It is called Woman of the Hour and marks the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actress Anna Kendrick who will be behind and in front of the camera bringing to the screen the true story of a woman who makes her appearance in the popular show of the 1990s 70 “The Dating Game” and chooses a bachelor who turns out to be a serial killer.

Told through the points of view of victims and survivors, Woman of the Hour aims to remind us of the all-too-real dangers that women face in their lives with an intense and captivating but also paradoxically funny film ready to conquer everyone. But let’s go into more detail to better understand what we can expect from Woman of the Hour.

Woman of the Hour: the plot

The mind-blowing story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a years-long serial killer whose lives intersect when they both participate in an episode of the American version of The Dating Game.

Woman of the Hour: the cast

The cast of Woma of the Hour consists of Anna Kendrick (Sheryl), Daniel Zovatto (Rodney Alcala), Nicolette Robinson (Laura), Autumn Best (Amy), Pete Holmes (Terry), Jakle (Sarah), Kathryn Gallagher (Charlie ), with Tony Hale (Ed Berk).

Woman of the Hour: when it comes out on Netflix

Woman of the Hour debuts on Netflix on October 18, 2024.

Woman of the Hour: the trailer