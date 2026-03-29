Wrestling as we've never seen it: WWE on Netflix is ​​a revolution we've been waiting for for years

Culture

Wrestling as we’ve never seen it: WWE on Netflix is ​​a revolution we’ve been waiting for for years

Wrestling as we’ve never seen it: WWE on Netflix is ​​a revolution we’ve been waiting for for years

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Wrestling as we’ve never seen it: WWE on Netflix is ​​a revolution we’ve been waiting for for years
The nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium extraction to enrichment and disposal
Italy reprograms seven billion in cohesion funds: priority for competitiveness and housing