X Factor 2024: Who Are the Judges, from Paola Iezzi to Jake La Furia

X Factor 2024: everything is ready for the new edition. The date to mark is September 12 with the famous auditions. A completely new edition: starting from the presenter (Giorgia arrives) up to the judges, all new. Therefore, curiosity is growing to understand if these new ingredients will prove to be successful or not. Yes, because the program must deal with a decrease in viewers: 624,000 (3.06% share) two years ago and 555,300 (2.76%) share last year. Will they make it? In the meantime, let’s find out more about the judges.

Who are the judges of X Factor 2024

This year everything changes: Ambra Angiolini, Dargen D’Amico, Fedez and Morgan are out. The judges for the 2024 edition are: Achille Lauro, Paola Iezzi, Jake La Furia and Manuel Agnelli.

Achille Lauro: Born in 1990, Lauro De Marinis – this is his real name – was born in Verona but grew up in Rome in a wealthy family. He started making music at a very young age but achieved great success in 2018 with the song Thoiry RMX and the album Pour l’amour. Then Sanremo, in 2019, where he brought Rolls Royce. From here several professional projects: co-hosting the talk show Extra Factor, the short film Happy Birthday (presented at the 76th Venice Film Festival), dubbing, Sanremo again (with Me ne frego), Sanremo again in 2021 with his “musical paintings”, the hit “Mille” with Orietta Berti and Fedez, the program Celebrity Hunted, the third Sanremo as a competitor in the competition (with Domenica), the victory at Una voce per San Marino 2022, the docufilm Ragazzi Madre – L’Iliade and now X Factor. He is engaged to a girl named Francesca.

Paola Iezzi: Singer-songwriter, DJ, producer. Paola Iezzi was born in Milan in 1974. She attended classical high school (with Roberro Vecchioni as a teacher) and since high school she has approached music with her sister Chiara. Success came between the 90s and 2000s, with the victory at the Sanremo Festival in the New Proposals category and then consecrated with the single Vamos a bailar. In 2013 they announced their split. Paola continued on her own but did not achieve the same success. She hosted some TV programs, acted as a coach in a talent show, but the real turning point came only in 2023, with the reunion and participation – as a duo Paola&Chiara – in Sanremo with the song Furore (17th place). Since 2007 she has been romantically linked to Paolo Santambrogio, a photographer.

Jake La Furia: rapper and producer, his real name is Francesco Vigorelli. Initially active with Club Dogo, starting in 2012 he also began a solo career. He is the son of Giampietro Vigorelli, a well-known advertising artistic director. He has also participated in numerous TV programs, including: Carpool Karaoke, Mai dire Talk, Alessandro Borghese – Celebrity Chef. Since 2017 he has been married and has a son. Not much else is known as he is very reserved.

Manuel Agnelli: Milanese, born in 1966, Manuel Agnelli is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, founder and frontman of the group Afterhours. Over the years he has also collaborated with Mina and Patty Pravo. Already in 2016 he took part, as a judge, in the tenth edition of the talent show X Factor. Then again several times and now he returns in 2024. Among other projects also the TV program Ossigeno (Rai Tre). He is married to the stylist Francesca Risi and has a daughter named Emma.

