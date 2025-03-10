X is down both apps and desktop, the former Twitter does not work all over the world: what happened

Starting from 10:30 today, Monday 10 March 2025the social platform of X – previously known as Twitter – He stopped working for about an hour from both desktop and mobile, with thousands of reports of disservices from all over the world. The malfunction concerns both the website and the mobile app, preventing users from visualizing new content, publishing posts or sending messages. Several reports also on the impossibility of researching within the app. According to the reports collected by Downdetectorplatform that collects users’ reports on online disservices, the number of users who have reported problems in Italy has exceeded altitude 3,000; globally the reports have exceeded the threshold of 20,000. All this around the 11:45 (moment when we were still taking care of the drafting of this article). X – which historically is a social network that has never particularly presented access problems – has not yet issued declarations on the incident, so we do not know if the technical team at the service of Elon Musk is already working on a solution of the problem or not. Waiting for clarifications, many users have spilled on Threadsthe rival platform of Meta, to discuss the incident and exchange updates in real time.

X’s Down is not limited

According to reports, it emerges that the problem does not concern a specific geographical area, but extends to different parts of the world, including theItaly. Travelers who try to access X are faced with a Feed that does not updatewith the impossibility of publishing new content or interacting with existing posts. Some report that they have viewed the error message «A problem has occurred, try to recharge». The situation is confirmed by the data of Downdetector which, during the morning, collected more than 23,354 Refreshment reports.

Credit: downdetector



X Technical Problems are not new. In the past, similar malfunctions have been attributed to Changes to the internal architecture of the platform oa Server configuration problems. Since Elon Musk He acquired Twitter in 2022 for 44 billion dollars, the platform has suffered numerous structural changesincluding a significant cutting of staff, especially in the technical and moderation departments. These transformations may have influenced the stability of the service, making it more vulnerable to sudden interruptions. Clearly, in the absence of an official communication by X, any hypothesis remains only mere speculation.

X users poured on Threads

As often happens in similar situations, Many users have moved to other platforms to look for updates and discuss the problem. Threadsthe social network launched by Meta in 2023 to compete with X, for example, recorded an influx of new users who have unleashed in commenting on the situation. Some ironic posts quickly gained popularity. “X (Twitter) is inactive. Congratulations to Threads for the millions of new users of today”, A user wrote. Another published a post in which he said “Is X/Twitter inactive for you? I hate being here», Accompanied by desperate smiles emojis. This phenomenon reflects a consolidated habit in the digital world: when a platform stops working, users immediately move to another to verify their operation and make the world participate in their frustration.