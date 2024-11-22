Xo Kitty 2: release date revealed (and new images)

After a long wait we have an official release date for Xo Kitty 2. In June 2023 the Netflix teen drama was renewed for its second season, just a month after its debut on Netflix and since then, it has never been talked about again. Beloved by the public and for a long time one of the most watched titles on the streaming platform all over the world, Xo Kitty, the teen series inspired by the franchise All the times I wrote I love you, after its early renewal, ended up a bit quietly but now, finally, Netflix has revealed the first previews of the second chapter of the series. Let’s discover them together.

Xo Kitty, the plot

Xo Kitty is a series based on marriage agent Kitty Song Covey, who thinks she knows everything about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll quickly realize that relationships are much more complicated when the heart is at stake.

Xo Kitty: success in numbers

As for views, Xo Kitty got off to a great start on Netflix, reaching 72,080,000 hours of viewing in just the first four days of the show’s debut and in total it was present in the top 10 of Netflix for four weeks, collecting 180 .15 million hours of viewing globally. An excellent result for a series that was well received by the public and which, although overshadowed by the enormous success of Queen Charlotte, released in the same period, managed to gain a good share of the public among new fans and loyal fans of the franchise All the times I wrote I love you.

Xo Kitty 2: what will happen to Kitty and Yuri?

Meanwhile, let’s start by saying that, also for the second season of the series, the showrunner Jenny Han has been reconfirmed together with Sascha G. Rothchild who will also be in charge of the executive production. Then, as far as the plot is concerned, what will happen to Kitty and Yuri? Kitty discovered at the end of the season that she had feelings for Yuri, even though she had gone to Korea to be closer to her boyfriend Dae. But just when Kitty decides to reveal her feelings to Yuri she is interrupted by Juliana, the girl Yuri is in love with so Kitty decides to back down and take her plane back to the United States without telling him anything. Kitty, therefore, after her expulsion from Kiss, thinks that she will never see Yuri again but she doesn’t know that he is trying to convince his mother to reinstate her and if that happens the two will get back together again and who knows, maybe Kitty will also reveal her family to him. feelings.

When Xo Kitty 2 comes out on Netflix

Xo Kitty 2 releases on Netflix on January 16, 2025.

