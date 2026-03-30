Xo, Kitty 3: all about the return of the hugely popular Netflix teen drama

For many fans, the wait is over: Kitty Song Covey is about to return to Netflix with what will be the final season of one of the most beloved teen series of recent years. “Xo, Kitty 3” guarantees strong emotions, new sentimental entanglements and a return that will make fans of the original saga happy. After the success of the first seasons, the spin-off of “All the times I wrote I love you” is preparing to close the circle with a chapter full of twists.

Xo, Kitty 3: the plot

The new season of “Xo, Kitty” picks up from the events left unfinished in the previous finale, with Kitty ready to return to Seoul for her final year at the prestigious KISS. This time he has clear ideas, making the most of his school experience, strengthening bonds with friends and family and finally clarifying his feelings. But the plans, as often happens in his life, are destined to get complicated. In fact, Kitty finds herself at the center of an intricate love quadrilateral: on the one hand the still unresolved feelings for Yuri, on the other Min Ho’s declaration which continues to make her heart beat, while Dae remains an important presence. Making everything even more unpredictable is the arrival of new people and unexpected revelations that call into question every certainty. In this final chapter, Kitty will have to learn to accept the unpredictability of life and make fundamental decisions for her future.

Filmed entirely in Seoul, season 3 marks the definitive conclusion of Kitty’s journey. One of the most anticipated elements is undoubtedly the reunion between Kitty and her sister Lara Jean, a moment that fans have wanted since the beginning of the spin-off.

Xo, Kitty 3: the cast

First, the main faces of the series return: Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey); Minyeong Choi (Dae); Gia Kim (Yuri); Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho); Anthony Keyvan (Q); Regan Aliyah (Juliana) Among the new features we find Sule Thelwell (Marius) and Hojo Shin (Jiwon) A big surprise is the return of Lana Condor in the role of Lara Jean, beloved protagonist of the original saga.

Xo, Kitty 3: when it comes out on Netflix

The third season of “Xo, Kitty” will be available on Netflix from April 2, 2026. The final chapter will consist of 8 episodes.

Xo, Kitty 3: the Italian trailer

undefined