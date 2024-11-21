Zero Day, the new thriller miniseries with Robert De Niro: plot and when it comes out

Zero Day is about to arrive on Netflix, a new thriller miniseries starring cinema legend Robert De Niro, actor and producer. This series of six episodes, lasting one hour each, is executive produced and written by Eric Newman, known for producing series such as Narcos, The Watcher, Rebel Moon, Spiderhead and others and directed by Noah Oppenheim. But what is Zero Day about and when does it come out on Netflix? After much waiting we finally have an official release date.

Zero Day: the plot

Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind: how do we find the truth in a world in crisis and seemingly torn apart by forces beyond our control? And in an age full of conspiracy theories and subterfuge, how much of these forces are the result of our own actions, or perhaps even our imaginations?

Zero Day: who is in the cast

In addition to Robert De Niro, in the role of George Mullen, former president of the United States who is forced to return to work after retirement to manage a hacker attack, there will be in the cast of the thriller miniseries Zero Days also Angela Bassett (Black Panther) as President Evelyn Mitchell, the current President of the United States, Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as Evan Green, a right-wing talk show host who talks about the consequences of the cyber attack, Matthew Modine ( Full Metal Jacket) as Richard Dreyer, Speaker of the House and skilled politician, Bill Clamp (Joker) as Jeremy Lasch, CIA director and confidant of President Mitchell, Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad) as Roger Carlson, a

Banner’s body man, consultant, fixer and con man.

And then again Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex) in the role of Alexandra Mullen, daughter of former president George Mullen and US congresswoman from New York, Joan Allen (Room) in the role of Sheila Mullen, judge and wife of former president George Mullen , Connie Britton (Nashville) as Valerie Whitesell, former President Mullen’s chief of staff, with whom she had a previous relationship.

Also completing the cast are McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story): Carl Otieno, an intense beurocrat and Mullen loyalist, Clark Gregg (Avengers) in the role of Robert Mercer, a billionaire and cunning manipulator who will do anything to come out on top, Mozhan Navabi ( The Blacklist) as Melissa Kornblau, President Mullen’s former press secretary and controller of Mullen and Jay Klaitz’s new commission team (A Little Help) as Tim Pennington, a cyber warfare expert and brilliant engineer who worked under the secretary of the Department of Defense.

Zero Day: when it comes out on Netflix

Zero Day releases on Netflix on February 20, 2025.