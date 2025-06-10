Zerocalcare returns to Netflix with a new series

After the successes of tearing along the edges and this world will not make me bad, Zerocalcare returns to Netflix to tell us a new story ready to excite us. To date we do not yet know the title of the new animated serial project of the Roman cartoonist but we know that it is being made. To announce the great return of Zerocalcare on Netflix was the streaming platform that revealed that Michele Rech will soon return with a new animated story and his historic characters, first of all the armadillo, the inevitable consciousness of zero to which Valerio Mastandrea returns to lend the voice.

The series will be written and directed by Zerocalcare. Behind the production, however, there is Production, part of Banijay Kids & Family, in collaboration with Bao Publishing.

What the new Zerocalcare series on Netflix will talk about

We are not aware, at least for now, of the content of the new series of Zerocalcare on Netflix but one thing is certain: it will be, like all his works, a profound, intimate and exciting psychological and social story where topical and social inconveniences will be addressed just like Zerocalcare has always done in his written and television tales.

When the new Zerocalcare series on Netflix comes out

As for the release date of the new Zerocalcare series we know that it will debut on Netflix in 2026.

