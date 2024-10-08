Zorro, the new Paramount+ series with Salvatore Ficarra: trailer and release date revealed

Paramount+ and France Télévisions, together with France Tv distribution present their new and highly anticipated series Zorro a modern remake of one of the most famous and loved titles by audiences around the world. The story of the fascinating masked bandit Don Diego de la Vega returns to the small screen and fights injustice in the role of Zorro, his double identity. In addition to an international cast, the series will also feature the Italian actor of the Ficarra and Picone duo, Salvatore Ficarra. Created by Benjamin Charbit (Sous Contrôle, Gagarine, Notre Dame, Les Sauvages, En Liberté) and Noé Debré (Parlement, Stillwater, Dheepan), the 8-episode series is co-produced by Paramount+, France Télévisions, Le Collectif 64 (Marc Dujardin) and Bien Sûr Productions (Julien Seul). Written by Benjamin Charbit, Noé Debré and Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud (Le Test), the series is directed by Jean-Baptiste Saurel (Parallèles) and Emilie Noblet (Bis Repetita, Parlement, Les 7 vies de Léa).

Zorro: the plot

In 1821, Don Diego de la Vega becomes mayor of Los Angeles to improve his beloved city. However, the city is facing financial problems due to a local businessman, the greedy Don Emmanuel, and his powers as mayor are not enough to fight injustice. For 20 years Diego hasn’t used his Zorro identity, but it seems he has no choice but to bring it back for the greater good. But Diego struggles to balance his dual identity as both Zorro and mayor, causing strain on his marriage to Gabriella, who is unaware of his secret. Will Diego be able to save his marriage and his sanity in the chaos?

Zorro: who is in the international cast

Protagonists of the series Zorro they are: Jean Dujardin, Audrey Dana, André Dussolier, Eric Elmosnino and Grégory Gadebois. The international cast also includes the Italian actor Salvatore Ficarra.

Zorro: when it comes out on Paramount+

Zorro releases on Paramount+ on December 6, 2024.

The teaser trailer for Zorro