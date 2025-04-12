10 Latin expressions that we use every day

It seems incredible, but the Latin It has not disappeared as some say, and it is not necessary to be experts of declinations to speak it: we do it every day, in a natural way. Other than “Dead Language“or” of the past “: Latin is still alive and widely used, especially in some expressions (etc., mea culpa, alter ego) who, like a small time machine, connect us who thousands of years ago he said the same things … with the same letters.

10 Latin words or expressions that we use every day

1. Post scriptum

Literally means “written after“. We use it in the letters (or emails) to add something after the signature, often with the acronym”Ps“.

In antiquity, when writing letters by hand (often on parchment), you could not simply go back to modify a thought and therefore the only way to add something was to write it at the end: P.S..

2. Tabula Rasa

Translated into Italian it means “scraped tablet“: It is often used to indicate a circumstance in which everything has been forgotten or eliminated.

The expression is thought to come from ancient Rome, where wooden tablets covered with wax on which it was written with a stylus were used: to reuse them, the writing was scraped with the flat part of the stylus. And so it was that “Tabula Rasa” was made.

3. Carpe Diem

It literally means “grab the day“And today it is used to indicate something to enjoy at the moment, without worries about the future.

The expression, made famous by the poet Horaceinvites you to live the moment without postponing too much. In ancient Rome, in fact, life was often short and uncertain, for this reason many philosophers and poets insisted on the idea of ​​enjoying the present, without worrying too much about the future.

4. Curriculum vitae

Today is the document with which we tell our studies and our professional experiences, but literally it means “course of life“.

The term began to circulate only in the Middle Ages, when the few who knew how to write (monks, notaries, scholars) documented their path with official registers and letters. Today, the “CV” is the business card of each worker.

5. Deficit

Literally, deficit means “lacks“, And it is a term used above all in economics to indicate a lack or deficiency, such as when the state spends more than it collects.

The word was born in the accounting registers in Latin: “Deficit” was noted next to the numbers in red, to indicate that the expenses exceeded the revenue. Yes, the Roman accountants also used elegant formulas!

6. etc.

This expression literally means “and other things“And it is widely used to shorten long lists through abbreviations: etc., etc., or the famous” etc. etc. … “.

Roman writers also loved to be synthetic: Cicero, for example, used “et Cetera” in his public speeches to avoid listing too many examples and keeping the attention of the public high. An expert orator’s strategy!

7. Free

When we say that something is “free”, we mean you don’t pay. But originally it was a gesture of favor, a gift, the Latin term means in fact “for the favors“.

In ancient Rome, to offer something free was a gesture of respect and generosityoften made for friendship or for honor. A bit like saying: “I gladly do it, without pretending anything”.

8. Habitat

This expression, which was originally one verbal voiceliterally means “he/she lives“, And in Italian it indicates the natural environment where a species lives. The term was then adopted by scientists in the eighteenth century to precisely describe the ideal environmental conditions for each species.

It has become so common that it is also used for houses: “urban habitat”, “natural habitat”, etc.

9. Honoris cause

When using this expression today we refer to one honorary degreeconferred on those who distinguished themselves in a field, even without having studied in that area: in fact, the Italian translation from Latin is “for a reason for honor“.

The first to receive a Honoris Degree due to the poet seems Giosuè Carducci In 1876. Today it is a symbolic way with which the university recognizes the value of great personalities, even outside the academic world.

10. Vademecum

This term means “Come with me“, Today it indicates a practical guide, easy to consult, to always keep with it.

The first vademecum were Religious travel bookletsused by pilgrims and missionaries and served to pray, confess, orient themselves. Today the term has taken on a much wider meaning, but retains the idea of ​​the “laptop”.