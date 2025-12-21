10 (plus one) forgotten Italian words to dust off

Italian is one very rich languagecapable of mixing expertly classical roots, regionalisms and foreign borrowings. Yet, in everyday life, many precious words end up forgotten, crushed by the speed of digital, by emojis or abbreviations. Terms like tongue-tied, lively or eristic they are not just curiosities: they contain nuances and images that make our speech more vivid, multifaceted and fun.

Rediscovering these words means more than just that enrich the languagebut also give yourself a small pleasure: stop, observe the world carefully and find the most fitting term to describe a sensation, a person or an event. Here are ten wonderful Italian words, little used today, that deserve to be rediscovered, terms with particular connotations that can creatively enrich our way of expressing ourselves.

Tongue-in-cheek A word that sounds like it came out of a cartoon. In ancient times it was used to indicate the frenulum of the tonguethen its lower part. Today it is used in a metaphorical sense as a synonym for “talking”therefore indicates the ability to have conversations fluently, the tendency to attack conversations and submerge the interlocutor with a sea of ​​words. It comes from the Latin noun sublinguaneum (literally “under the tongue”). It is a perfect term to describe the attitude of those who chat without restraint, with overflowing sympathy and excessive enthusiasm. “Luca has a real tongue: once he starts you can’t stop him”.

Arrogance A little medieval, it is a noun that indicates thearrogance driven by presumptionwhich arrives at pride. The adjective “arrogant” derives from the name, which has the same meaning. It comes from Greek thrakōtēswhich literally means “recklessness”. The term is used to define, in a derogatory sense, people who cannot in any way avoid flaunting their supposed superiority. “His arrogance during the meeting was unbearable.”

Sollazzo This term, however, is not too obsolete but certainly deserves more widespread use and greater popularity. It is a noun that means light satisfaction, pleasant leisure. The etymology refers to Latin solaciumwhich means “comfort, consolation”. “After a hellish day, give me a little relaxation on the sofa!”.

Jumble This too is not too disused, a perfect term to colorfully describe disorder or confusing mix of different elements. The etymology of the term is not certain, it could be an onomatopoeia deriving from the verbs “guazzare” (literally “agitate” referring to liquid substances) and “boil”, indicating a chaotic and without criterion movement. “My brain is a jumble of ideas and caffeine this morning.”

Melanso Extremely pungent adjective describing a person who lacks sharpness or intellectslow in understanding or even dull. It does not have a certain etymology, but the adverb “melensamente” and the noun “melensaggine” derive from it. “Only a dull person could like that film.”

Nefarious An impactful adjective that can very well be found in a classic literary work, a theatrical word at the right point: it is a synonym of “wicked, horrible, unspeakable” if not even in the extreme sense “worthy of abomination”. It comes from the Latin adjective nefandus“which must not be said.” “The cuisine of that restaurant is nefarious.”

Glowing It is an adjective that certainly stands out if used with criteria: it indicates something that shines a golden redlike a sword in the sun or a sunset full of molten metal, or even to describe a person’s radiant and shining face. It comes from the Latin verb rutilize“to shine red.” “The city at sunset was glowing, it seemed painted”.

Self-evident Very well known but often underestimated, it is an adjective that indicates something so obvious to be almost superfluous and ridiculous to specify. It comes from the title of the famous one Jacques de Chabanne, lord of La Palicein reference to the naive and somewhat obvious verses that the soldiers sang to celebrate him after he had fallen in the battle of Pavia. “Saying that it rains when we are soaked is definitely self-evident.”

Glaucus If we see a fascinating, bright and varied color, between grey-blue and grey-silveror a yellow tending to greenishwe can say that it is glaucus. Also an uncommon male first name, the common name glaucous derives from Greek glaukos“bright, cerulean.” “The sea this morning had a glaucous postcard colour”.

Eristic It is a term taken from the technical and specialist lexicon, used as an adjective in the artistic and philosophical fields. But, if you think about it, it can very well be used in everyday life. Indicates theart of quarrel as an end in itselfthe one in which we argue not to arrive at a truth but for the pleasure (or vice) of contradicting. It derives, in fact, from the Greek eriswhich means “dispute”. “Talking to him is always an emotional clash: even a simple ‘good morning’ can turn into a reason for discussion.”