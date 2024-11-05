12 filming locations from Emily in Paris that you can visit

For fans of Emily in Paris, exploring the show’s filming locations offers a glimpse into the Parisian dream the show so elegantly portrays. From charming cobblestone streets to bustling cafés, these spots are more than just settings; they’re iconic destinations that capture the essence of Paris—and even a touch of Italy in recent seasons. Each year, countless visitors come to experience the places where Emily’s vibrant style and adventures come to life. Here are 12 unforgettable locations that will make you feel like you’re right in Emily’s world.

1. Place de l’Estrapade

If there’s one spot every fan must visit, it’s Place de l’Estrapade. This charming square in Paris’ 5th arrondissement is where Emily’s apartment is located. Not only does Emily live here, but it’s also where Gabriel, her love interest, resides and runs his restaurant, which finally earns a Michelin star in the latest season. With the quintessential Parisian vibe, this location lets you imagine yourself as part of Emily’s glamorous, whirlwind life.

2. Terra Nera Restaurant

Fans of Gabriel’s restaurant will be thrilled to know it’s a real place! Though called Les Deux Compères in the series, it’s actually named Terra Nera. Known for its delicious Italian cuisine, this restaurant captures the warmth and authenticity that fans love about Gabriel’s character. Why not stop by and imagine Gabriel serving you his best dish?

3. Place de Valois

The charming Place de Valois serves as the setting for the fictional Savoir agency where Emily works under her sharp and sophisticated boss, Sylvie. You’ll find the agency’s “office” above Galerie Patrick Fourtin, adding to the allure of this secluded, elegant square that feels like a hidden gem in the heart of Paris.

4. Jardin du Luxembourg

Emily is often seen running in the Jardin du Luxembourg, soaking in the beauty of one of Paris’ most beloved gardens. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a stroll, do a bit of people-watching, or simply relax in the shade—just like Emily does to unwind and recharge.

5. Place Saint-Michel

A hotspot for artists and performers, Place Saint-Michel is where Emily’s friend Mindy gives her first street performance in the series. This square has a lively atmosphere and is often filled with street musicians. Watching live performances here, you might just feel like you’re part of a scene in Emily in Paris.

6. Pont des Arts

The Pont des Arts is known for its history as a “love lock bridge,” where couples from around the world once left padlocks as symbols of their love. Emily is seen on this bridge in the show’s first season, adding a romantic touch to her Parisian adventure. Though most of the locks have been removed for safety reasons, the bridge still offers stunning views over the Seine.

7. Jardin du Palais Royal

Located near Savoir’s office, Jardin du Palais Royal is where Emily and Mindy often meet for lunch breaks. This garden has a special meaning for the two friends, as it’s where they first meet. For fans, it’s an ideal spot to enjoy a peaceful picnic and imagine bumping into the show’s characters.

8. Pont Alexandre III

In one memorable episode, Emily oversees a perfume commercial shoot on Pont Alexandre III, the city’s most beautiful bridge, known for its ornate design and fantastic views. Emily, her boss Sylvie, and their client Antoine make quite an impression here. You can stroll along this iconic bridge to feel like you’re part of the glamorous scene.

9. Café de l’Homme

For the perfume launch, Emily and her colleagues gather at Café de l’Homme, which offers a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower. This location is especially magical in the evening when the lights of Paris sparkle in the background, creating a scene straight out of a romantic film.

10. La Boulangerie Moderne

Who could forget Emily’s first taste of French pastries? She indulges in a decadent pain au chocolat at La Boulangerie Moderne, a real bakery that’s a must-visit for fans with a sweet tooth. Stop by for an authentic treat and get a taste of Emily’s Parisian life.

11. Café de Flore

In a memorable scene, Emily enjoys an evening at Café de Flore, one of Paris’ most iconic cafés. Here, she meets Thomas, who regales her with stories about the café’s history and its renowned intellectual patrons. Café de Flore is perfect for an elegant outing where you can sip coffee and imagine the city’s rich literary past.

12. L’Atelier des Lumières

L’Atelier des Lumières, a unique art museum in Paris, offers immersive exhibitions, including Van Gogh’s The Starry Night that Emily and Gabriel visit together. With its interactive displays and vibrant projections, this museum creates an experience unlike any other and is a must-see for art lovers and fans alike.

Discovering Emily’s Paris

These locations are more than just backdrops; they’re landmarks that breathe life into Emily in Paris and highlight the magic of the city. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious traveler, visiting these spots can offer a glimpse into the charming, stylish world that has captivated audiences around the globe. Just like Emily, you may find yourself falling in love with Paris at every turn.