12 filming locations from Emily in Paris that you can visit

If you’ve ever daydreamed about following Emily’s steps through Paris, you’re not alone. The series, with its charming blend of picturesque Parisian streets and fashion-forward scenes, has captivated viewers worldwide, enticing fans to explore the real-life locations featured in the show. Whether you’re an avid Emily in Paris fan or simply love exploring Parisian landmarks, these filming spots offer an authentic slice of the city’s magic.

1. Place de l’Estrapade

To start your Emily in Paris journey, head to Place de l’Estrapade in the 5th arrondissement. This is where you’ll find the building that houses Emily’s iconic apartment, as well as Gabriel’s restaurant, just a few steps away. In the series, Gabriel finally achieves his Michelin star here—a place both food lovers and fans will want to check out. Don’t miss out on the feeling of being in one of the show’s most significant settings.

2. Terra Nera (Gabriel’s Restaurant)

Fans of the show know this restaurant as Les Deux Compères, but in real life, it’s called Terra Nera. Nestled in a charming Parisian neighborhood, this Italian restaurant is a tribute to Gabriel’s culinary dreams. Whether you want to grab a meal or simply take a picture outside, Terra Nera is a must-visit for anyone wanting a taste of Emily’s world.

3. Place de Valois

If you want to see where Emily’s professional adventures unfold, visit Place de Valois. Here, the offices of the fictional agency Savoir are located, just above the Patrick Fourtin gallery. It’s a quiet, tucked-away corner of Paris, perfect for imagining the daily hustle of Emily and her boss Sylvie.

4. Jardin du Luxembourg

The lush, sprawling Jardin du Luxembourg is where Emily likes to jog in the mornings. This park is not just a filming location; it’s one of Paris’s most beloved spots, with beautifully manicured gardens, ponds, and iconic statues. Bring your sneakers, and who knows? You might find yourself inspired to follow in Emily’s steps for a morning run.

5. Place Saint-Michel

A gathering spot for artists and musicians, Place Saint-Michel holds a special place in the series as well as in real life. It’s where Mindy, Emily’s friend, performs for the first time, winning over a new audience. With its central fountain and lively atmosphere, this is a fantastic place to experience the heartbeat of Paris’s creative community.

6. Pont des Arts

The romantic Pont des Arts has long been known for its love locks, though most have been removed to preserve the bridge. It’s featured in Season 1 when Emily strolls across it, taking in the beauty of the city around her. For a dreamy Parisian experience, this bridge still has all the charm you’d expect.

7. Jardin du Palais Royal

Emily and Mindy’s favorite lunch spot, Jardin du Palais Royal, is a quiet green oasis in the heart of Paris. It’s also a meaningful spot where the two friends first meet. You can feel the serenity of this garden, just a stone’s throw from the bustling streets, and maybe even imagine running into Emily and Mindy there.

8. Pont Alexandre III

One of the most breathtaking bridges in Paris, Pont Alexandre III is where Emily helps coordinate a perfume ad shoot. This iconic bridge, with its ornate sculptures and stunning views of the Eiffel Tower, brings a touch of cinematic glamor to the show. It’s an ideal spot for photos, especially at golden hour.

9. Café de l’Homme

In one of the show’s glitziest moments, the De L’heure perfume launch takes place at Café de l’Homme. Offering unparalleled views of the Eiffel Tower, this café is even more magical at night. Sit down for a coffee or a glass of wine, and watch as Paris lights up before you.

10. La Boulangerie Moderne

La Boulangerie Moderne gives Emily her first taste of a proper French pastry—a pain au chocolat, to be exact. This bakery isn’t just for show; it’s a real spot, and if you’re lucky, you might savor the same buttery delight that left Emily in awe. It’s a simple pleasure but one that’s quintessentially French.

11. Café de Flore

In a memorable evening scene, Emily visits Café de Flore, a historic café where she learns about the intellectual heritage of the city. It’s a place frequented by philosophers, writers, and creatives throughout history. Order a coffee, settle in, and soak up the atmosphere that has inspired so many.

12. L’Atelier des Lumières

For an immersive art experience, L’Atelier des Lumières in Paris offers digital exhibitions that make you feel part of the artwork. In the show, Emily and Gabriel enjoy a mesmerizing display of Van Gogh’s Starry Night. If you want to lose yourself in a world of light and color, this museum delivers an unforgettable visual journey.

These twelve spots capture the essence of Emily’s Paris, offering a mix of romance, culture, and everyday Parisian charm. So next time you’re in the City of Light, let yourself wander through Emily’s favorite haunts and see the city through her eyes.