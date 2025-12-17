12 km under the sea to extract hydrocarbons: we were on board a drilling ship

If you think that going up to 60 meters height on top of a ship is already a lot, know that it is nothing compared to what happens beneath the surface! We were on board the Saipem 10000one of the most incredible ships in the world, to tell us how it’s done extract natural gas by drilling 12 kilometers deep. But how do you dig so deep?

In our latest video, we take you to discover:

The secret of the 12 kilometers : The ship is capable of drilling up to 10,000 feet of water depth (about 3 km) and continue digging for more 9 km into the seabed reaching a total of 12 vertical km, a distance that crosses beyond one third of the thickness of the earth’s crust.



The giant drill: we will show you the heart of the ship and how the very long drill, made up of long rods, is assembled 27 meters and equipped with a chisel with three conical heads in very hard metal that crush the rock.

What are the special “muds”.? At those depths, the well would risk collapsing. We explain the fundamental role of drilling muds, which counteract the pressure of the rock, lubricate the drill bit and bring the excavated material back to the surface.

To drill accurately, the vessel must remain absolutely still. You will discover the sophisticated DP3 computerized system which, without using anchors or ballast, activates the six thrusters to keep the ship fixed in its position, despite wind and currents.

Safety at 15,000 psi: We present the BOP (Blow Out Preventer), a mechanical giant capable of closing and sealing the well in a few seconds, even cutting the rods, to avoid unexpected events. Its operating pressure? It’s like having a ton of weight on your thumbnail!

The AI ​​that protects on-board personnel. On this ship the attention to safety is extremely rigorous. We show you how smart cameras with artificial intelligence monitor staff and raise immediate alarms if, for example, someone is not wearing a helmet, ensuring the safety of the approximately 170 employees on board.

Dive with us into this extraordinary engineering feat and discover the secrets of the Saipem 10000!