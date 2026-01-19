2026 is a mathematically happy year: what are happy numbers

The 2026 it’s a happy number – and who knows maybe even a happy year. A happy number in mathematics it is defined like this:

A number is said to be happy if adding the squares of your numbers and by repeating this operation, after a certain number of steps we will arrive at 1 as a result.

Let’s take a simple example with 2026 to better understand this definition:

22 + 02 + 22 + 62 = 44

42 + 42 = 16 + 16 = 32

32 + 22 = 9 + 4 = 13

12 + 32 = 1 + 9 = 10

12 + 02 = 1

Once you get to 1, the process “stops” because 12 = 1so we no longer move from our result.

On the contrary, i unfortunate numbers are those numbers which, if we carry out this procedure, they never reach number 1. Never reaching 1, the process never ends, but continues entering an infinite loop of repeating numbers. An example of an unhappy number is the number 4:

42 = 16

12 + 62 = 1 + 36 = 37

32 + 72 = 9 + 49 = 58

52 + 82 = 25 + 64 = 89

82 + 92 = 64 + 81 = 145

12 + 42 + 52 = 1 + 16 + 25 = 4

42 + 22 = 16 + 4 = 20

22 + 02 = 4

We can notice that with 4, at a certain point we return right to the starting point, thus entering a loop that will never end, but will always see the same numbers repeated.

But why are these numbers called happy? There is no certain answer, but the hypothesis is that, given that by iterating the described operation these numbers arrive at 1 and stop there, this could mean that these numbers manage in a certain sense to “hit your goal“. In contrast, unhappy numbers never get to see the end of their “effort”, remaining stuck in a loop that will never lead to any real goal.

Can this be seen as a metaphor for happiness? Maybe. Of course, these numbers don’t give us the answer, but they certainly can be a nice point to reflect on. It must also be said that these numbers have no real application, it is a mathematical curiosity, but like all mathematical curiosities it could have an application in the future.