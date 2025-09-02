25 years have passed since the TV season that changed this millennium





There are television seasons kissed by luck, or by inspiration. Magical moments, which fall only once, because repeating them remains objectively difficult.

The 2000-2001, in fact, marked the fate of the small screen, tracing a furrow between the first and the after. A bit as if the advent of the third millennium should be celebrated in some way. And so it was.

A vintage that dictated fashions and languages, as well as influencing our collective imagination. Because trust me, any of your suggestions or memory of a cult episode linked to TV, almost certainly binds to those ten unrepeatable months.

To open the dances was Big Brother

To give the start he thought about September 14, 2000 “Big Brother”. The very first Italian reality show, pumped by months of advertising battal, was delivered to ten perfect strangers, locked up in a house per hundred days, practically deprived of everything and without any contact with the outside world. An experiment that started quietly, but which on the following 21 December, the day of its epilogue, touched 16 million spectators, equal to 60% share. National numbers to the World Cup.

The non-stop images from Cinecittà were insured by stream, while the spin-off of the program gave him the Gialappa’s Band, with “Never say Big Brother“. Always Marco Santin, Giorgio Gherarducci and Carlo Taranto, at the beginning of 2001, put one of the most inspired editions “Never say goal“, Who definitively consecrated Paola Cortellesi, called shortly after to replace Teo Mammuccari at” Libero “. The only presenter woman of the historic program.

The trio, on the other hand, at the end of February inaugurated on the radio “Rai to say Sanremo”. For three evenings (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) he commented on the Festival live on Radio 2. An appointment that would have turned into an indispensable ritual, capable of distorting the type of use of the event.

The “GF” has been archived, Mediaset could not remain fasting for a long time as a reality show. And since the iron must be beaten until hot, on February 13, 2001 Italy 1 launched “Survivor”. At the helm, Benedetta Corbi was placed, but the story was not to work above all, divided between the direct in the studio and the recording of the performances of the competitors, sent to an island of Panama long ago. A contrast that does not like the public, which in fact quickly moved away from the show.

Italy 1 redeemed himself with “Popstars”. Daniele Bossari, Irene Ghergo and Diego Quaglia chose the components of the first Italian Girl-Band in less than three months. Thus were born the “Lollipop”, a group made up of Dominique Fidanza, Roberta Ruiu, Veronica Rubino, Marta Falcone and Marcella Ovani. The single “Down Down Down” proved to be a success, however their star will eclipse after a Sanremo, in 2002, far from exciting.

Fiorello and Adriano Celentano One-Man Show

In the field of One-Man Show, 2001 consecrated Fiorello, passed to Rai with “Tonight I pay” And, in April, he marked the return of Adriano Celentano. “125 million caz..Te” He sparked protests since the announcement of the title (partially censored), with the tensions that continued because of the hard position of the springted on sweet death and donation of the organs: “Why does the state have to oblige me to donate the organs? If you don’t want to declare it. But if I forget it, what do I do if I wake up without an arm?”. The National Center of Transplants roughly, judging the monologue and one of the authors, Michele Serra “very serious”, openly dissociated from Celentano’s statements. The latter therefore specified to oppose the law of silence-assent and not to the donation itself.

The great beginnings of that season

Chapter ‘debut’. On October 2, 2000 he started “The test of the cook” On Rai 1, after Antonella Clerici had seen a program on the kitchen from Canale 5. ‘Biscione’ who, in turn, replied with “Police district”. The launching start was quickly obscured by a growing success that will lead to the creation of eleven seasons. Too many.

Not only that: January 8, 2001 here is “Centovetrine”second Italian soap by Mediaset which squeezed to “live” the afternoon band between “Beautiful” and “Men and women”. And precisely in the ‘house’ of De Filippi in that period he appeared to such Roberto Mantoni, the middle -aged lord minute of engagement ring that confessed to being looking for the soul mate. It was the first tronista in the history of the small screen.

Mediaset fiction also shone

It was the era in which the fiction shone to Mediaset. The Toodue by Pietro Valsecchi churned out captivating titles relentlessly and on February 5 and 6 on Canale 5 (which on 29 September had celebrated its first twenty years with a historic show from the Assago Forum) aired “One White”. The miniseries with Kim Rossi Stuart and Dino Abbrescia hypnotized the Italians, recording 8.1 million and 29% the first evening and even 9.9 million and 35% on the occasion of the last episode.

The very successful Rai Due by Carlo Freccero

Carlo Freccero’s Rai 2 was also very ball. From January to March 2001 “The eighth nano” He donated the phenomenal caricatures of Guzzanti-Rettelli and Marcorè-Angela and, almost simultaneously, furious controversy for “Satyricon” by Daniele Luttazzi, who promoted a sketch on coprophagia, a striptease by Anna Falchi (who squeezed and handed over his briefs) and the memorable interview with a stranger (at least medial) Marco Travaglio. Michele Santoro followed him, who with “The green radius” He caused Silvio Berlusconi’s ire. “Congratulations on these trials live,” he thundered the leader of Forza Italia live on March 16. “We are stunned with how the public service these political in -depth transmission, especially during an election campaign. We will continue not to intervene in Rai programs until there are guarantees”. To then close: “Santoro, you are an employee of the public service. He contains”.

Guarantees that Berlusconi received from Bruno Vespa, given that a “Door to door” The knight played his joker one week after the vote: the signature of the contract with the Italians. A totally different climate from what Vespa breathed three months earlier, when he had to separate the minister for equal opportunities Katia Bellillo and Alessandra Mussolini. The episode, focused on the theme of sexual harassment, was recorded on Mondays and was broadcast at a distance of seventy -two hours. In the middle the will of the Aquila journalist to cut the episode, followed by the opposition of the two protagonists. The conductor satisfied them and the Auditel obviously thanked.

The tail blow of La7

Finally, the blow of the tail signed him La7who turned over the old Telemontecarlo. The presentation ceremony was held at the Alcatraz in Milan, in the presence of Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto. Jovanotti, Francesco De Gregori, Eros Ramazzotti, Geri Halliwell, but the real bait was the real bait was Concert by Antonello Venditti at the Circus Maximus for the victory of Rome, who would have reached its peak in the instant of the highly anticipated striptease of Sabrina Ferilli. The spectators in front of the screen were over 2 million, equal to 13.7% share. An exploit that also represented a bitter illusion.

Then the twin towers

The triple whistle signed the summer, which sent everyone on vacation for three months. To play the alarm clock, on September 11, would have been the attack on the twin towers. A sort of signal, of warning that that magic had definitively exhausted. And that our moods and priorities would take a completely different way.