3 films and 5 TV series to watch this Halloween weekend

Dear viewers, Halloween has arrived. And get ready because with the beginning of November, in addition to the temperatures dropping and Christmas approaching, lots of new things are arriving at the cinema in streaming.

What will you find on the big screen this first weekend of November 2025? Luc Besson’s new Dracula, a new film by Paolo Virzì, Maria Esposito returning as Rosa Ricci and streaming? There is a new reality show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi, Colin Farrel paired with Tilda Swinton in a new thriller, the return of the fantasy series “The Witcher” and much more.

To find out more, this is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, uisjournal.com’s weekly newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends. The choice is yours and enjoy.

At the cinema

Five seconds The new film written and directed by Paolo Virzì starring Valerio Mastandrea, Galatea Bellugi and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi on the story of Adriano, a gruff and solitary man who lives in an abandoned house without ever letting anyone in. His life, however, will be turned upside down by the arrival of a community of young people in the villa next door, an event that will change him profoundly. RATING 6.7 The trailer The review

Dracula: Lost Love The new version of Dracula by Luc Besson starring Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz and Matilda De Angelis. Not a horror but a love story able to resist death and cross the centuries. We are in Transylvania in the 15th century and Prince Vladimir, after the loss of his beloved, denies God and for this reason obtains the curse of becoming a vampire. In these new guises he has only one goal, to find his lost love. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

I am Rosa Ricci A drama film, part of the Mare Fuori universe, of which it serves as a prequel, directed by Lyda Patitucci and with protagonist Maria Esposito in the role of the character who made her known throughout Italy: Rosa Ricci. The story is that of the young daughter of the Neapolitan boss Don Salvatore Ricci who, after being kidnapped by a drug trafficker, becomes the pretext for a war between clans. RATING 5.8 The trailer The review

Streaming

The Traitors Italy Available on Prime Video A new psychological reality show, hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi, which sees a group of famous people living inside a building and competing in strategy games to accumulate a prize pool. They are divided between loyalists and traitors and if the latter make it to the end without being caught they will take home the entire prize pool. The cast includes Paola Barale, Aurora Ramazzotti and many others. The final two episodes arrive November 6. RATING 6.9 The trailer The review

The ballad of a little player Available on Netflix The new thriller by Edward Berge starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton. The story is that of Lord Doyle, a man who spends his days hiding in the casinos of Macau, gambling every night with the little money he has left. But on his tail is a private investigator ready to confront him with everything he’s fleeing from. How will it end? RATING 8 The trailer The review

Down Cemetery Rd Available on AppleTV Based on the novel of the same name in the “Zöe Boehm” saga by Mick Herron, “Down Cemetery Road” is a new crime series starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson. In a quiet suburb of Oxford, a house suddenly explodes and a girl disappears. The neighbor, obsessed with finding her, asks an investigator for help but the two find themselves involved in a conspiracy. RATING 7.7 The trailer The review

The Witcher 4 Available on Netflix The fourth season of the fantasy series inspired by the well-known novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals become clearer, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. Starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt Di Rivia. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

Star Wars Visions: Volume 3 Available on Disney+ The award-winning anthology of animated shorts that celebrates the myth of is back on Disney+ Star Wars through a unique style. With its third volume, available from October 29, the series returns to where it all began with nine new shorts made by nine animation studios and is ready to show the public all the uniqueness and creativity of Japanese animation. RATING 7 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Death makes you beautiful Airing Friday 31 October at 9.14pm on TwentySeven With Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis and Isabella Rossellini, “The Death of Fairy” is a true cult of the 90s. Irreverent, grotesque, funny, this film, which also won an Oscar for best special effects, is a story on the theme of immortality that focuses on the story of two women, once friends but now great rivals. What will happen to them after drinking the elixir of life? RATING 7.8 The trailer

EN – Chapter 1 Airing Saturday 1 November at 11.43pm on Italia 1 Directed by Andy Muschietti, this horror film is the big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name after the 1990s television miniseries. A group of teenagers discover the existence of an evil entity, in the form of a clown named Pennywise, who feeds on the fears of human beings. But it is only one of the faces of It, a terrible formless monster that cyclically awakens to kill children. RATING 7.1 The trailer