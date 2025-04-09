3D scan reconstructs the last hours of the Titanic before the shipwreck: the new details discovered

Thanks to a digital scan to the natural size of the wreck of the Titanic It was possible to obtain new information on the last hours of the transatlantic sank in 1912 following the collision with an iceberg, highlighting details never emerged so far. The scan, carried out by the company Magellan through the use of submarine rover at approximately 3800 meters deepfor example, showed how the boilers has worked until the last to keep the lights on the ship, or the fact that i holes in the hull they were as big as they were as much as an A4 sheet. The model, in reality, was developed in 2023 but its detailed analysis was carried out only in recent months on the occasion of the new documentary Titanic: The Digital Resurrection.

To obtain the model they were needed 200 hours of filming, during which more than 700 thousand images taken from any angle: this made it possible to recreate a digital twin of the transatlantic. This new technology has therefore proved essential to obtain new information, so much so that PARKS Stephenson, Titanic analyst, he said that:

It is like a crime scene: you have to see what the tests are in the context in which they are. And having a complete view of the entire wreck site is essential to understand what happened here.

As anticipated, the analysis made it possible to confirm the functioning of the boilers until the last instant, as well as the size of holes of the hull. It was even possible to notice how a porthole It was destroyed following the impact with the iceberg: this would be consistent with what was said by witnesses of the time, who spoke of ice that entered the cabins after the collision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-7Ykshuah8

In support of this model they were also carried out simulations of sinking, which confirmed that after the impact with the ice, a series of perforations aligned along a narrow section of the hull that covered remained on the ship 6 compartments.