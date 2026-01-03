4 billion tons of cement are produced every year, but who produces more? The ranking

Ecology

Concrete is absolute one of the most used materials in the world and, in fact, it is estimated that approximately 4 billion tons are produced every year. But which country produces the most of them today?

The primacy – as also confirmed by the latest annual report drawn up byUnited States Geological Survey – is in the hands of China, with an estimated annual production of 1.9 billion tons. These are gigantic values ​​which, however, are slightly decreasing compared to previous years:

  • 2.0 billion tonnes in 2024;
  • 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023;
  • 2.4 billion tonnes in 2021.

In second place we find theIndia with an annual production of 450 million tons: this may also seem like a high value – and it is – but it is less than a quarter of that of Beijing.

In third position we find the Vietnam with 110 million tons and to follow United States (including Puerto Rico) with 86 million tons And Türkiye with 82 million tons.

In summary, in the top 5 places of the ranking we have:

  1. China1.9 billion tonnes.
  2. India450 million tons.
  3. Vietnam110 million tons.
  4. United States86 million tons.
  5. Türkiye82 million tons.

And Italy? Well, Italy is not among the top ten positions: today we “just” produce it 19.3 million tons.

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media.

