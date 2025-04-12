4 perspective illusions in architecture, from the Vatican to Piazza Pienza

Gallery of Palazzo Spada, by Francesco Borromini. Credit: Livioandronico2013, via Wikimedia Commons



To understand how they work Space illusions And because our eyes show us something that does not actually exist, first of all it is necessary to understand that they “deceive us” are not the eyes, but the brain. The illusion defined as “optics”, in fact, is based on the perception of a play of lights that is reworked precisely by the eye, while when it comes to illusions that have to do with space it is the our mind That, by reworking the information, deceives us. It is more correct to call this effect “Visual illusion”: our brain, in fact, reads what we see according to the our daily experience experienceand based on the information he stores, he gives us back the images we see. In short, in short, the brain Try to predict what he will see on the basis of what he has already seen. THE perspective gamesalready studied by ancient times, experienced by Leonardo da Vinci and other artists, they reach the present day with artistic expressions such as those of Escher and with interesting applications, from painting, to the murals, up to modern architecture. Applying specifications perspective rules In architecture, the perception of the space dimensions can be altered. There accelerated perspective – convergent sides – makes the most profound space appear, while the slowed perspective – divergent sides – it makes it seem less deep than the perceived reality without changes.

4 perspective illusions in architecture

The gallery of Palazzo Spada in Rome which seems much longer

An example of accelerated perspective has made it Francesco BorrominiRenaissance architect, who in 1635 created a Rome the Gallery of Palazzo Spada. Borromini had one available Content space – of only 8.60 meters – and managed to give the viewer the impression of being in front of a 40m corridor. At the bottom of the gallery there is a statue which, seen from afar it seems very large but, arrived close, it is only 80 cm high.

The scale directed to the Vatican: it seems imposing, but it is not

Another example of accelerated perspective is the Royal scale in the Vaticanmade by Gian Lorenzo Bernini Between 1663 and 1666. In this case the architect found himself in front of a space not only narrow, but also irregular. Bernini then divided the ramp of stairs into two, and given convergence to the walls and rows of the columns, making the section much more slender. But not only that: it also makes sure that the heights are progressively decreasing, but the viewer at the base does not perceive anything, if not the feeling of being in front of an ‘imposing staircase.

Directed scale in the Vatican, Gian Lorenzo Bernini. Credit: Sailko, via Wikimedia Commons



The church of Santa Maria di San Satiro in Milan, where a space appears that is not there

If we want to leave the capital and see another example of an accelerated perspective, we can go to Milan: here, none other than the BramanteIn 1482 he designed the church of Santa Maria di San Satiro and, just like his two “colleagues” in Rome, he has a problem to be solved. The space to build the Church is not enough to give the construction the solemn breadth that deserves: in fact, a road that made the construction of the apse impossible on the back. So what does Bramante do? Create a fake chorus with a stucco with a very strong convergence: it is only 90 centimeters high, but it seems enormous.

Central nave and fake bramante choir. Credit: PaoloBon140, via Wikimedia Commons



The square of Pienza which seems wider

An example of a slowed perspective, also called “anti -prosepection”, gives it to us Bernardo Rossellino which, in 1459, designed the square of Pienzain the province of Siena, now Piazza Pio II. The square is trapezoidal in shape, and four buildings overlook it: the cathedral, Palazzo Piccolomini on the right, Palazzo Borgia on the left and the public building on the opposite side to the cathedral.

The illusion is possible thanks to the trapezoidal form: In fact, the viewer’s vision is expanded, the square appears wider and shorter if looked at the side of the public building, and the church seems more majestic and impending.