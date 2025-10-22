5 curiosities about the Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci’s most famous work

There Mona Lisaalso known as “Mona Lisa“, is a famous work by Leonardo da Vincidating back to between 1503 and 1507. It is in all likelihood the most famous painting by the Italian artist, but also one of the best-known portraits in the world. The enigmatic smile, the subject unknown for a long time and then attributed, according to the most accredited theory, to Lisa Gherardini and the continuous reworks have inspired admirers and detractors, sealing his fame. The background and curiosities hidden behind this work of art are countless, including the theft in 1911 by the Italian Vincenzo Peruggia: let’s find out more about its location, the materials with which it was made and the painting technique.

The Mona Lisa: 5 curiosities about the most famous Italian painting by Leonardo Da Vinci

The enigmatic smile of the Mona Lisa

For years art historians have puzzled overexpression of the Mona Lisadefining it often “enigmatic”. Well, the very long mystery of Mona Lisa’s smile was solved a few years ago, when an experiment conducted by the Italian researcher Emanuela Liaci at the German university of Freiburg, and published in Scientific Reports, found that the woman portrayed is actually “happy”. The researchers showed volunteers the painting, along with eight other versions modified to have the corners of the mouth curved slightly upwards or downwards: the original version and the four with the most positive expression were perceived as “happy” in almost 100% of cases.

The placement of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in France

Although the theft of the Mona Lisa is attributed to France, including it in the Napoleonic loot, the truth could not be more different: it was Leonardo himself who brought the painting to France in 1516 where, according to some historians, it was then purchased by King Francis I. There are scholars who believe that the painting was even sold by the artist, who had been invited to the king’s court. For many years the work, which according to the most accredited theory would seem to portray Lisa Gherardini (wife of the merchant Francesco del Giocondo), was preserved and exhibited at Fontainebleau Castleuntil Louis XIV had her transferred to Versailles. Finally, after the French Revolution of 1789, the painting was moved to the Musée du Louvre in Paris, where it has remained ever since. With some notable exceptions: when Napoleon Bonaparte had it placed in his bedroom; during the Franco-Prussian War and the Second World War; and finally when it was stolen by Vincenzo Peruggia in 1911.

The look of Mona Lisa

One of the many factors that contributed to the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci the most famous painting in the world is his gazeapparently follow the observer as it moves. It is precisely from this sensation that the name of a scientific phenomenon was born, the Mona Lisa effectthat is, the perception that the subject of an image is always looking directly at you, regardless of where you are. According to research conducted by scientists from the German University of Bielefeld published in the magazine i-Perceptionhowever, there are many paintings that can be said to generate this effect, but not the Mona Lisa. It seems, in fact, that the famous subject is looking fixedly about 15 degrees to the right of the observer.

Leonardo’s experiments with lead oxide

According to a study published in 2023, the Mona Lisa has a particular chemical “signature”. which derives from a lead compound. By observing a grain of the upper layer under plumbonacritean orange-colored lead oxide byproduct thought to thicken and dry paint. An element that according to scholars testifies Leonardo’s spirit of experimentation as a painter.

Moving the canvas

Well yes, the Mona Lisa will really be transferred in a new exhibition space, though always inside the Louvre. The move will take place in the next few years (by 2031) as part of a museum renovation plan most visited in the world. The new hall, which will have a separate entrance and ticket, will be an underground space under the Cour Carré, connected to the area under the pyramid, and the work is expected to be more visible than it is today.