5 films of 2025 that you absolutely need to catch up on

Culture

5 films of 2025 that you absolutely need to catch up on

5 films of 2025 that you absolutely need to catch up on

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
5 films of 2025 that you absolutely need to catch up on
Which countries produce the most renewable energy in the world: the top 5
Who really is the Befana: the true story of the Italian tradition on the night of January 6th