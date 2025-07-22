66 earthquake shocks in the last week recorded the Flegrei Campi: the data of the INGV bulletin

The INGV recorded 66 earthquake shocks at the Flegrei Campi from 14 to 20 July.



To the Campi Flegrei Seismicity remains in line with the average of the previous months: according to the last Ingv bulletin, between 14 July and 20 July they were recorded 66 Earthquake shocks With maximum magnitude 4.0, the latter detected on 18 July and also warned in Naples. The previous week 32 earthquake shocks with maximum magnitude 1.6 had been recorded, while the average of the Last 20 bulletins is of 48 earthquakes Weekly, with only 3 occasions when the shocks recorded were more than 100 (respectively on April 15, May 20 and June 11).

The lifting of the soil due to bradisism, with the average speed of the land of the land of 15 millimeters per month, In line with the trend that began the first days of April. Instead, looking at the geochemical parameters, an average temperature of 94 ° Cclose to the condensation of the smoky fluid.

The data on earthquakes and geochemics of the Flegrei Campi

In the week from 14 to 20 July, at the Flegrei Campi were detected in total 66 shockswith magnitude between 0.0 And 4.0the latter recorded on 18 July and felt up to Naples.

Of these 66 earthquakes, 38 they were happened in the course of two Seismic swarmsalways detected on July 18: the first started at 06:51with a total of 15 earthquakes occurred in the area between Bagnoli And Solfatara and magnitude between 0.0 and 4.0; the second started at 22:08with 23 shock of magnitude between 0.0 and 1.9, recorded in the area of Pozzuoli.

The M4.0 earthquake also damaged the Cumana gallerywith the circulation suspended on the Cumana Bagnoli-Arco Felice route.

As usual at the Flegrei Campi, the 66 shocks took place at one very low depthbetween 0.45 km and 4.08 km.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 14 to 20 July. Credit: ingv



Also i Geochimic parameters They do not show significant variations, while confirming the heating and pressurization trends of the hydrothermal system and an increase in the flow of fluids emitted. In particular, between 14 and 20 July the CO2 flows from the ground showed a moderate increasereturning to the values measured before the decrease that had been recorded in recent weeks.

Bradisism remains stable: soil lifting data

The lifting of the soil due to bradyseism continues in line with the values of the previous weeks: from the beginning of April 2025 the average speed soil lifting is approximately 15 mm per month. Between mid -February and late March 2025 the average speed had reached 30 millimeters per month, and then returned to halving.

From January 2024 the total lifting recorded at the GNSS station in Rite (Rione Terra) is approximately 30.5 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 21/07/2025. Credit: Ingv.



The summary of the weekly bulletin of 22 July

In summary, the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv has shown that: