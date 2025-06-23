Volodymyr Zelensky would have escaped an attack twice, thanks to the operation of the Ukraine security service (SBU) and the Polish internal security agency (ABW). It was known by Vasyl Malleuk, the head of the SBU who, in a conversation with the journalists reported by the Polish Polish news agency, made it known that his subordinates foiled two attacks against the Ukrainian leader: in the headquarters of Zelensky in Kiev last year and at Rzeszow airport, Poland. However, he did not provide the date of the accident, which took place in Polish territory.

“The attacker fascinated by Soviet ideology”

“The goal was to physically remove President Zelensky at Rzeszow airport. Different methods had been taken into consideration. One of these was an FPV drone, another one sniper,” said the head of the Ukrainian security services, adding that the attempt would be conducted by a retired Polish soldier, recruited years ago, according to what was reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency cited by the dad. The attacker, according to what was made known by the Russian Rubc information portal, was fascinated by the Soviet ideology and would have maintained these radical beliefs for years.

Maryuk also recalled that another attack against the Ukrainian president was foiled last year at his headquarters in Kiev. Zelensky has ended up several times in the sights of conspiracy and assassination attempts since, in February 2022, Russia has started the vast scale of Ukraine. In 2023, the president himself said he had “lost account” of the foiled attacks.

In May 2024, the Ukrainian authorities had already arrested two colonels of the State Security Department, accused of having sent information sensitive to Russia and of planning the elimination of Zelensky and other high government officials.