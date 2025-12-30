A cold wave is coming for New Year: the causes of the drop in temperatures

In blue the irruption of cold arctic air arriving in Italy. Credit: ECMWF



2025 will end on a high note Freddo and of frost throughout Italy: the cause of this general drop in temperatures can be attributed to airruption of cold air coming from the Arcticwhich will also involve our country.

This cold front – which will replace the high pressure of the last few days – will lead to temperatures below zero in much of the Peninsula during the New Year’s Evebetween December 31st and January 1st. However, a new one is scheduled for the first days of January Atlantic disturbance which will lead to widespread rainfall, especially in northern Italy and the Tyrrhenian regions.

So let’s see what awaits us in the next few days and the weather situation in Italy at the beginning of the new year.

What is causing temperatures to plummet

As also visible in the map below, between 31 December and 1 January airruption of cold air coming from the Arcticwhich from the Balkans will reach Italy leading to a substantial drop in temperatures during New Year’s Eve, especially as regards the northern and Adriatic regions. In the early hours of January 1st, for example, in Abruzzo there will be peaks of – 10 °Cwhile in Trentino-Alto Adige and Basilicata the thermometer will drop to – 4 °C, followed by – 3 °C of Valle d’Aosta and Veneto.

Temperatures in Italy and Europe expected for January 1st. In blue, the cold arctic air descending on Italy. Credit: ECMWF



This mass of cold air will break through pushing away the high pressurewhich in recent days had guaranteed a stable and sunny climate in much of the Peninsula. In some areas, the cold will also be accompanied by strong Grecale and Tramontana winds, with gusts which, according to forecasts, could reach 60-70 km/h.

The forecast for the next few days

As highlighted by experts, the drop in temperatures caused by Arctic air will still have short durationalthough unstable weather conditions are still expected for the next few days. More specifically, during the night of December 31st temperatures will drop below zero in much of Italy, with some scattered clouds in the North and Centre, while in the South light rains are expected in Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia.

For the January 1, 2026However, clouds are expected in Northern Italy, with light rain in Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio, while in the South it will be mostly sunny.

Precipitation forecast for January 3, 2026. Credit: ECMWF



According to forecasts, between 2 and January 3 the weather will undergo a clear worsening due to a new Atlantic disturbance, which it will bring with it widespread rain in northern Italy and snowfall even at low altitudes, up to 600/700 metres.