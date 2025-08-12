A fish that fell “from heaven” caused a fire in Canada: this is how it happened

The fish that caused a fire in Canada, found by the firefighters. Credit: Ashcroft Fire Rescue



No, It’s not a hoax: a fish fell on an electrical line in British Columbia, Canada, causing a fire And a Blackout last July 31, near the small town of Aschroft. But how does a fish fall on an electrical line?

This funny story begins with a call to the firefighters: just before noon they were informed that at about 6 km from the inhabited center He had started to flare up a stake and that their intervention was requested. Once they arrived on the place they employed approximately 18 thousand liters of water to extinct it And overall, an area of 60 x 90 meters. It is a not indifferent surface, of course, but considering the amount of dry grass present the situation could have degenerated quickly – especially if there had been wind.

At a certain point, after leaving the last flame, the police found something totally unexpected in that place: a Carbonized fish. They immediately understood that he was the manager! In all likelihood a osprey whose nest was just half kilometer had let the prey fall by mistake On the cables of the electrical line and this, charred, would then have given rise to the flames on the dry grass.

This is the nice comment published on Facebook by the Department of Fire Brigade: