A “hanging” skyscraper on an asteroid in space: the absurd project of the Tower Analemma

Render design. Credit: Cloud Architecture Office



With theTower analem We want to reverse the traditional terrestrial foundation scheme, instead relying on a spatial support foundation from which the tower is suspended. This system is known how Universal Orbital Support System (Uoss), and provides for the positioning of a great asteroid In orbit around the earth, to which to suspend the tower through high resistance cables. According to the futuristic project of the New York architecture studio Clouds Architecture Office (Clouds AO), the height that would reach the skyscraper suspended in space, is well 32,000 meters, anchored to an asteroid positioned in geosyntrona orbit around the earth. In addition, the proposal provides that Analemma is built above Dubai, which has proven to be specialized in the construction of buildings at high fifth of the construction cost of New York.

The name of the project derives fromanalema particular curve in the shape of eight that draws the apparent path of the sun in the sky during the year. The building would never touch the ground and access would be so possible only through the use of drones.

Project details. Credit: Cloud Architecture Office



The project includes a completely autonomous structure from an energy point of view. THE solar panels installed in the upper part, always exhibited at Sunthey would guarantee electricity, while the water would be obtained through an atmospheric condensation and internal recycling system.

As we can well imagine the Tower Analemma remains, at least for now, a visionary dream. The technical challenges are imposing but the first above all is the capture and stabilization of an asteroid in orbit. In support of the project, the designers quote the space mission Asteroid Redirect Mission of NASA designed for the recovery of asteroids but scheduled for 2021 and subsequently canceled.

Suspension system. Credit: Clouds Architecture Office



Living at 32,000 meters would entail many problems: external temperatures around – 40 ° C, atmosphere too rarefied to breathe without protection and the impossibility of going out “to take a breath of air”Without space suit. Furthermore, long cables would be needed 30,000 metersquite light, resistant and flexible to endure enormous gravitational forces, vibrations and twenty atmospheric. The only hypothetical materials such as carbon nanotubes or graphene have the necessary theoretical resistance, but for now they cannot be used on an industrial scale.