"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms": the interview with the cast of the HBO saga

A new adventure is about to take viewers back to the world of Westeros. After the preview at the New York Comicon, HBO presented the first teaser of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the drama series based on the stories by George RR Martin which takes us back a century before the events of Game of Thrones.

The season, made up of six half-hour episodes, will debut on Sunday 19 January on HBO Max, the new streaming platform that arrived in Italy on 13 January, with one episode per week.

Set in a time when the Targaryens still sit on the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragons is still alive, the series follows the adventures of Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and his young squire Egg, two unlikely heroes who traverse the Seven Kingdoms between honor, friendship and unexpected dangers.

The cast includes Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall), Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg), Daniel Ings (Ser Lyonel Baratheon), Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen), Danny Webb (Ser Arlan of Pennytree), Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen), Shaun Thomas (Raymun Fossoway), Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen), Edward Ashley (Ser Steffon Fossoway), Tanzyn Crawford (Tanselle), Henry Ashton (Daeron Targaryen), Youssef Kerkour (Steely Pate), Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Plummer), and Daniel Monks (Ser Manfred Dondarrion).

In the video, the cast talks about the challenges, energy and emotions of this new saga, which promises to make fans relive the magic and intrigue of the Seven Kingdoms.

This “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is really promising