A Netflix series about Fabrizio Corona is coming

It is called “Fabrizio Corona: Io Sono Notizia” and is the new Netflix documentary dedicated to the “king of the paparazzi”. The announcement arrives on the streaming platform’s social networks with a trailer that previews the very first images of what will be the most talked about docuseries of the first days of 2026.

Five episodes and many well-known faces who will intervene to talk about Corona’s private life and career. And then there is him, the great protagonist of the series which will be a true portrait of Italy from the 90s to today.

But let’s find out something more about this new Netflix project.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

“Fabrizio Corona: Io Sono Notizia”: the teaser trailer

undefined

“Fabrizio Corona: Io Sono Notizia”, what should we expect

This is how Netflix describes the documentary on Fabrizio Corona: “Communication genius or unscrupulous manipulator? Victim or executioner? “Fabrizio Corona: I am news” is a docuseries that crosses the Berlusconi era, the advent of social media and the contradictions of Italian justice, with an unfiltered story that is not intended to be the biography of the “King of the Paparazzi”, but the fresco of a country that, from the 90s to today, has stopped distinguishing the difference between reality and reality”.

Son of Vittorio Corona, a visionary journalist who shaped the publishing industry of the 80s, Fabrizio grows up with the obsession of proving himself worthy. If the father is marginalized by the system, the son decides to eat up that same system from the inside, transforming gossip into a weapon of power and identifying money as the only yardstick of affection and success. Where Vittorio was looking for the truth, Fabrizio finds business and, alongside Lele Mora, Corona builds an empire based on the sale of other people’s lives.

Until the Vallettopoli investigation: the extortion accusation transforms the golden boy into a public enemy, but at the same time marks the definitive birth of his character, revealing a man capable of transforming his existence into a desperately vital spectacle, in a life dotted with surreal characters and tragicomic situations, in which reality and fiction more often than not get confused. Thus began a media and judicial war fought with headline shots and inflammatory statements intended to polarize and divide Italian public opinion.

“Fabrizio Corona: Io Sono Notizia”, is a Bloom Media House production, directed by Massimo Cappello, written by Marzia Maniscalco and Massimo Cappello, art director Davide Molla, produced by Alessandro Casati, Marco Chiappa, Nicola Quarta.

“Fabrizio Corona: Io Sono Notizia”, when it comes out on Netflix

The Netflix documentary on Fabrizio Corona will be released on January 9, 2026.

The best documentaries on Netflix

“Fabrizio Corona: Io Sono Notizia”: the poster