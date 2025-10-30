A new, improved Start menu is available on Windows 11: here’s how to activate it on your PC

The Windows Start menu it has always been the starting point for most activities on the PC, and for this reason its configuration can significantly influence the fluidity of the PC use experience. When Windows 11 arrived, many users noticed that that new setting, more centered and minimalist, seemed modern, but less practical than the Windows 10 Start menu: two distinct screens to navigate between apps and suggestions, a section with “recommended” applications and files often perceived as not very useful and the general feeling of always having to make a few more clicks than necessary.

A few weeks ago, Microsoft began distributing a Redesigned Start menu with the aim of simplify and speed up access to applicationsreducing unnecessary steps and giving users more freedom to customize. The new feature is available via an optional update (KB5067036), so not everyone already sees the news. Those who don’t want to wait, however, can enable it manually through a lightweight tool called ViVeTool. We will see in the next paragraphs how the Start menu has changed, what advantages it brings and how to activate it on your PC.

How the Windows 11 Start menu changes

The new Start menu removes splitting into two pages which characterized the previous version. When you open the latter, you will immediately notice the complete list of applications, without going through intermediate screens. It also becomes possible to deactivate the section relating to recommended contents, thus leaving space for the programs used most often and the possibility of adding fixed favorites to the section. The choice of display of the app list can be adjusted between three different modes: the in grid formatwhich shows the icons of the apps installed on the PC; the one in list formatwhich lists the available software in alphabetical order and the view by categorywhich groups applications into thematic folders.

Another significant innovation concerns theautomatic adaptation of the Start to the screen size. On small displays some sections are reduced to maintain a good level of readability, while on larger monitors more elements are shown at the same time, thus taking advantage of the greater space available. On the right side there is the integration with the function Phone Linkthe system that allows you to connect your smartphone to your PC, offering the possibility of seeing notifications from the latter, replying to messages and transferring files without using cables or other dedicated wireless systems.

In the screenshot above, the old Windows 11 Start menu; the new version is in the screenshot below.



How to install the new Windows 11 start menu

The update that introduces the new Start menu is the optional package KB5067036released in late October 2025 for Windows 11 in versions 24H2 And 25H2. If you don’t automatically see it in Windows Updatecheck that the update is present first KB5043080required as a basis. If it is not present, install the update as you usually do and restart your computer.

If you prefer not to wait for the gradual distribution (the so-called “rollout”) of the new Windows 11 Start menu, you can activate the new feature immediately via ViVeToola small software that allows you to enable features already included in the system but not yet made active by Microsoft. Here are the steps to follow to proceed:

Go to this GitHub page, download the ZIP package for the latest version of ViVeTool available and extract the package to the path C:ViVeTool. Press the key Windowstype “cmd”click with the right mouse button on Command Prompt and select the option Run as administrator. Type cd C:ViVeTool and dates Sending on the keyboard. Copy and paste this command: vivetool /enable /id:57048231,47205210,56328729,48433719. Then give again Sending on the keyboard. Run a restarting the computer. Once the latter is finished you should be faced with the new Windows 11 Start menu.

ViVeTool utility download page.



The procedure we have described to you is not complex to implement, but it requires some attention on your part when carrying it out. For this reason, if you are not very practical and prefer to avoid messing with the system, it is better to wait a few weeks, when the new Windows 11 Start menu will be available on your PC without having to do any “magic”.