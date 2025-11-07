A “strong” G3 class geomagnetic storm is on the way, possible aurora in Italy? NOAA forecasts

A G3 class geomagnetic storm is on the way.



A category G3 geomagnetic storm (and considered “strong,” on a scale ranging from G1 to G5) is expected on Earth sometime today Friday 7 November and tomorrow Saturday 8 November 2025. It was caused by two great people coronal mass ejections (CME), produced by the Sun last November 5th and generated by a prime X1.8 class flare (the highest class) and by a second class M7.5.

The first coronal mass ejection has already hit Earth around 06:17 today, while the second is expected for tomorrow. The event could cause possible disturbances to the electrical networksthe operation of artificial satellites and high-frequency radio communications.

At the time of writing, the geomagnetic storm is stable at a G1 class, which is the lowest: however, according to NOAA forecasts, the disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field could lead to a G3 class geomagnetic storm, with the possibility – at least in principle – of observe the Northern Lights or other auroral phenomena even in our latitudes. Predictions, however, are particularly difficult to make and it is not certain that they will prove correct: we will have to wait and see if we are lucky!

What caused the geomagnetic storm of November 7, 2025 and the predictions

In recent days the active region AR 4274 – visible as group of sunspots in the image below – produced two solar flaresthat is, sudden releases of energy (which was previously stored in the magnetic field of the Sun) in the form of electromagnetic radiation. The first flare was identified as class X1.8 (X is the highest class), while the second, less intense, of class M7.5.

The photo of the sunspot AR 4274. Credit: Space Weather



These flares generated two large coronal mass ejections (CME)i.e. explosive expulsions of solar plasma and its magnetic field from the Sun. The first CME has already hit our planet, around 06:17 today 7 November (Italian time), while the second is expected for tomorrow and will in any case have a smaller impact.

Based on all these data, therefore, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has issued a warning for a G3 class geomagnetic storm expected for November 7 and 8: according to forecasts, the geomagnetic response depends on the intensity and orientation of the magnetic field.

The coronal mass ejection of November 5th. Credit: Space Weather



What does the geomagnetic storm entail: the possible drawbacks

In general, there is nothing to worry about: despite being classified as “strong”, the possible G3 class geomagnetic storm could cause limited and temporary effectssuch as possible disturbances to electrical networks, the operation of artificial satellites and high-frequency radio communications. In particular, according to the bulletin released by the US agency, the possibility of minor or moderate blackouts (category R1 and R2) is equal to 80%, while the possibility of intense blackouts (R3-R5) is 35%.

NOAA’s forecast for the geomagnetic storm. Credit: NOAA



It must be said, however, that the forecasts for this type of phenomenon are rather complex and it is not certain that they will always prove to be true: it is possible, in fact, that the geomagnetic storm remains at a G1 class, the lowest, or increases up to a G4 class, i.e. “severe”.

For the moment, however, all parameters measured by NOAA reflect those of a G3 class geomagnetic storm.

Is there a chance of seeing the Northern Lights during this geomagnetic storm?

But, therefore, during this geomagnetic storm will it be possible to see auroras also from Italy, as happened last year?

First of all it must be said that the disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field is measured with a parameter called Kp index, ranging from 0 to 9. The geomagnetic storms of recent years have shown that, at our latitudes, it is possible to observe auroral phenomena (such as red auroras or auroral arcs) with a Kp index of 7.

Kp index forecasts. Credit: Space Weather Live



Predictions claim that the Kp index could actually reach this value, thus giving us the possibility of witnessing dawns also from our countryperhaps not with the naked eye, but through specific tools, such as webcams positioned in the mountains.

Be careful though: it is not certain that the Kp index forecasts will turn out to be correct and, even if this were the case, it is still a possibility, and not a guarantee of visible auroras in Italy. To form – and to be visible at our latitudes – auroras not only need sufficient geomagnetic disturbance, but also the right alignment between the flow of particles ejected from the Sun and the magnetic field of our planet. Without this alignment, in fact, the particles simply cannot penetrate the “geomagnetic shield”.