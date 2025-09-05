A summer without catchphrases (also for the commercials). And the advertisements return to sing the Pooh and the 80s





A summer without catchphrases. That that is, a summer -free summer. A reflection in this sense had already sprung up in the past, but never as in this season it is necessary. Because if someone wanted to identify the last three months with a song, it would objectively struggle to select one.

Yes, there was Alfa with his “I like it”, even if it is a reinterpretation of “me gustas tu” of Manu Chao, which dominated in the summer of 2001. In short, to churn out something that remained imprinted it was necessary to look back almost a quarter of a century.

A concrete crisis, confirmed by the television commercials, often a true thermometer of the matter. The song ‘symbol’, in fact, historically is associated with a trendy advertising, which appropriates a song ending up making it recognizable and part of you. Because nothing works better than the obsessive repetitiveness, especially in the music field.

And the brands look to the past. From Pooh to Romina Power

This year, however, none of this happened. Indeed, many brands have decided to look at the rear -view mirror, heading on dated successes.

Take the Tim, who in the promo with Carlo Conti has decided to focus on “Who will stop the music” of the Pooh. A text from 1981 to convey a message in 2025. A bit like he decided to do the croissant of the Algida, capable of going to even “happiness” by Albano and Romina Power. Year of grace? 1982.

And what about Birra Moretti, who from the Sanremo Festival – this time in 1985 – dusted off the eternal “We boys of today” by Luis Miguel? No will to issue sentences, we would miss it, but if three clues guarantee proof, at least some questions should be asked.

To tell the truth, the ‘revival’ effect likes regardless of the periods of the year. For example, it happened in Monini, who to impose his oil entrusted to the wonderful “only us” of Toto Cutugno, another Sanremese success that triumphed in 1980. Flora rice, on the other hand, opted for Biagio Antonacci, who with “you make me feel good” he scored the rankings in 1998. Of the year before he was “spring” of Marina Rei, last March by Enel Energia for his campaign.

An unpublished scenario

That the scenario is unpublished demonstrates direct comparison with some previous ones, not even too far away: twelve months ago the croissant focused everything on the notes of “Karma” of The Kolors, while in 2023 the choice applied to Annalisa’s “Disco Paradise”, Fedez and Article 31. And again, in 2022 he bet on Sangiovanni and his “shock”, which replaced “the last night”. Forget the Coca Cola, who simultaneously ridden the wave of “Mille” – especially the verse ‘Lip lips Coca-Cola, tell me a secret in the ear tonight’ – For the happiness of Achille Lauro, Fedez and Orietta Berti.

A clear photograph on the undergoing metamorphosis, demonstrating how advertisements often indicate the path to take.

This time, evidently, the road was barred.