A summer without catchphrases (also for the commercials). And the advertisements return to sing the Pooh and the 80s

Culture

A summer without catchphrases (also for the commercials). And the advertisements return to sing the Pooh and the 80s

A summer without catchphrases (also for the commercials). And the advertisements return to sing the Pooh and the 80s

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Because in English “Blue” also means melancholy: the origins from ancient Greece
Italia’s Got Talent, the judges speak: “We have secret talents. Talent shows? They give you visibility, but they take it away just as quickly”
The largest iceberg in the A23a world has been disintegrating, it had resisted for almost 40 years: because it risks