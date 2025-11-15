A Thousand Blows will have a second season: the official release date on Disney+ and previews

Gangs, plans, violence and revenge. Disney+ announces the second season of A Thousand Blowsthe series signed by Steven Knight (the creator of Peaky Blinders). Here’s everything we know about the new chapter of the period drama about the criminal underworld of the East side of Victorian London.

A Thousand Blows, the previews on the plot

The second season promises new plans for revenge, intrigue and redemption in the brutal East End of London at the end of the 19th century. One year later, reads the synopsis of A Thousand Blows 2Hezekiah is only a shadow of the man he once was, while Sugar Goodson no longer has relationships with his family and has now become an alcoholic. Just as Wapping is about to finally go into decline, Mary Carr returns to town with her faithful right-hand woman, Alice Diamond, to reunite her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan that will involve all the people closest to her. And this time it’s riskier than ever.

A Thousand Blows, the cast

The second season of A Thousand Blows features the return of Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, Erin Doherty as Mary Carr and Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson. The cast also includes James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover, Jason Tobin as Mr. Lao, Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William “Punch” Lewis, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Aliyah Odoffin as Victoria Davies and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy. Among the new features announced are the entry of Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack as Bull Jeremy and Sophie Lyons.

A Thousand Blows, the production

The second season boasts the return of Steven Knight as screenwriter. Also on the writing team are screenwriters Yasmin Joseph, Harlan Davies, Insook Chappell and Ameir Brown. The direction is divided into two: Katrin Gebbe directs episodes 1 to 3 and Dionne Edwards directs episodes 4 to 6.

As regards the production side, lto the new season of A Thousand Blows features Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions and Jonny Richards for Disney+ as executive producers. David Olusoga serves as executive producer on the series, with Tom Miller as Series Producer, Stephen Haren and Charlotte Robinson as producers, and Carolyn Parry-Jones as co-producer.

A Thousand Blows, when season 2 comes out

The second season of A Thousand Blowsdebuts on Disney+ on January 9, 2026 with all six episodes available at launch.