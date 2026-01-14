"A word of warning before we begin"the new video podcast by Pablo Trincia: when it comes out and where to see it

Pablo Trincia will talk about some of the main Italian news cases in a new video podcast entitled “A warning before starting”. After having delved into the case of Elisa Claps, after having seen first-hand the heartbreaking story of the Rigopiano avalanche and after having reconstructed the pieces of the much talked about Denis Bergamini case, the podcaster, journalist and television author is at the helm of a new project, a Sky Original video podcast which aims to bring the public inside the stories, in their most human, fragile and often invisible side.

In fact, the word is given to those who survived, to those who paid without guilt, to those who were crushed by a story bigger than themselves.

The video podcast was born within Sky’s Content Factory, the creative laboratory that develops digital-first formats capable of combining the depth of the podcast with the strength of images, experimenting with new narrative languages.

The interview with Pablo Trincia

“A warning before we begin”: when it comes out and where to see it

The podcast will be available from Tuesday 20 January on all the main streaming platforms and on the Sky Italia YouTube channel in audio and video format and subsequently on Sky TG24, Sky Crime, Sky Documentaries and on demand.

“A Warning Before You Begin”: a podcast that doesn’t seek shock

In a media landscape dominated by the urgency of the headline and the overexposure of pain, Pablo Trincia chooses to slow down. To listen. To restore complexity. A word of warning before we begin it does not seek shock, but understanding: the stories are told without sensationalist filters, leaving room for emotions, silences, contradictions. This is where the stories “behind the stories” emerge, those that rarely find space in the public narrative.

“A warning before you begin”: the cases addressed

Among the first cases addressed, that of Sabrina Prioli, an Italian aid worker kidnapped, beaten and raped during the civil war in South Sudan; Angelo Massaro, who remained in prison for over twenty years for a murder he did not commit; Beatrice Fraschini, survivor of a kidnapping and brutal domestic violence and Vincent Plicchi, a young creator from Bologna overwhelmed by a personal and media spiral that culminated in suicide during an online live broadcast. Different stories, united by the same urgency: to be truly listened to.

“A warning before starting” represents one of the most intense expressions: a project that focuses on the word as an act of responsibility and the story as a space of truth.