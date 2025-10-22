A year of Cultural Mission: how the support of Patrons makes independent dissemination possible

A year ago we asked you to follow us on an adventure that was a little outside the box, even crazy according to some: Culture Mission. They told us it wouldn’t work. They told us that we couldn’t make an independent program, that we couldn’t make a documentary in 6 months with ridiculous budgets. And instead, thanks to 8900 Patronsthose who took part in the Geopop membership, demonstrated that certain things can be done. For those who don’t know, Missione Cultura is a container of objectives that we have set ourselves to achieve with our subscribers who we call Patrons. And why is this? Because just as patrons in ancient times financed art and culture, those who sign up for our membership contribute to the creation of informative content for everyone. For us the only way to do it independently is to have the concrete support of our community.

With the support of now almost 10 thousand people – whom we hug and thank enormously – we have published Geopop Houseour prime time program on the web, a cultural variety show, free and without advertising for everyone. We accomplished VULCa totally independent documentary, again thanks to the patrons, who were practically the co-producers of the film. We brought it to cinemas in Milan, Catania, Naples and Rome, offering free entry to both patrons and non-patrons. Then we distributed it on YouTube, in 4K, and we voluntarily deactivated the advertising that is at the beginning of the videos and in the middle. A symbolic gesture, which honors the dissemination mission.

Missione Cultura objectives achieved.



And what awaits us now? Very little left to unlock the next objective: 2100a series about the future of our country and not just from the point of view environmental, geopolitical, technological.

And then one more tours for schools to 20,000 patrons, a festival to 30,000, a project entirely dedicated to children to 50,000. So if you haven’t done it yet, if you believe in this project, sign up for our membership too and become a Patron of Geopop, to support our dissemination mission and unlock the next objectives.

Next objectives of Mission Culture.



The one from Geopop, it is not a subscription with exclusive contentreserved only for subscribers, this would be against our principles. This is how Missione Cultura was born: a project with which our Patrons take part in our membership and above all in our mission, that is, in our small way, contributing to raising the cultural level of our country. Disclosure is not exclusive, by definition. It’s inclusive, it’s for everyone. Culture is the greatest wealth a country can have. We do our work with passion and we continue thanks to your support but now we can do more, much more, and we have been doing it together with you for a year.

How can I become a patron of this initiative? Very simple, go there Geopop membership page and it really takes 30 seconds, here is the link.

Thanks to all the patrons who supported us this year, who will continue to do so, fundamental, and to all of you who will do so after seeing this video.