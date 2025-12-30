Accident at the Macugnaga cable car, 2 injured and 100 people stuck at altitude: the dynamics

The Macugnaga ski lift, in Piedmont.



There was a accident to the cable car MacugnanaIn the Verbano-Cusio-Ossolain Piedmont, with 2 people slightly injured and approx 100 skiers stranded upstream: according to initial reconstructions, the accident could be attributed to a maneuvering error, with the north cabin arriving at the arrival station at a speed that was too high to slow down sufficiently.

The episode occurred today morning, December 30, in the second section of the system, which connects the Alpe Bill station to that of Monte Moroat approximately 2,800 meters above sea level: the ski slopes were immediately closed and the ski lift stopped.

Interviewed by Corriere della Serathe CEO of the plant Filippo Besozziconfirmed that it was a «thenconvenient technician», with the cabin not being slowed down sufficiently when it entered the station, ending up hitting the protection barriers. They were traveling in the affected cabin approximately 15 people: 2 of them were slightly injured and were immediately transported to hospital by medical helicopter.

Since it is one cable car comes and goesthe impact of the first cabin would have caused a setback for the south cabinon which only the driver was traveling and was slightly injured. In the meantime, around 100 people who were already in the area – and therefore not directly involved in the accident – remained stuck upstream, given that the cable car was closed: the Fire Brigade and the Financial Police are working in these hours to evacuate them via helicopters. Just two years ago, the ski lift had undergone a complete overhaul with the replacement of engines and cabins themselves.

The news of the accident brought back memories of the Monte Faito cable car disasterwhich occurred on April 17, 2025during which the towing cable of the system broke, causing the fall of one of the cabins in service and the death of 4 people, as well as the Mottarone tragedy – again in Piedmont – which caused 14 victims due to the breaking of a haul rope.