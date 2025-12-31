"Accidental gigolo 2"De Sica and Sermonti united against the sex guru: the preview clip

She had been one of the most watched series in Italy during the Christmas holidays a couple of years ago, and in the summer of 2025 it had arrived official confirmation of the renewal. Now it’s finally available (or almost).

We’re talking about Accidental Gigolo 2, subtitle The Sex Guru, second season of Italian TV series (adaptation of the French Alphonse) with protagonists Pietro Sermonti And Christian De Sica in the role of a son and a father who practice the oldest profession in the world: this time Alfonso and Giacomo Bremer are faced with a new challenge, the arrival of the feminist sex guru Sabrina Ferilli. And so here’s everything you need to know and see about the release of Gigolo per Accident 2 – The sex guru.

Accidental gigolo – The sex guru: when she comes out

Accidental gigolo – The sex guru is a series co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Stefano Massenzi, Andrea Occhipinti and Serena Sostegni for Lucky Red. The second season of Gigolò per caso is directed again by Eros Puglielli, while Tommaso Renzoni, Elena Santoro and Matteo Calzolaio sign the story and screenplay.

All 6 episodes of Gigolo per Accident – ​​The Sex Guru will be released exclusively on Prime Video from Friday 2 January 2026 worldwide.

Season two synopsis

What to expect from season two? In this second season, father and son are once again faced with new hilarious adventures and a conflictual relationship with comedic implications. The Bremers’ business is in danger: a revolution is coming and her name is Rossana Astri (Ferilli), a famous feminist guru who teaches women to do without men.

His subversive ideas will put Giacomo’s (De Sica) business and Alfonso’s (Sermonti) private life at risk, especially when Margherita (Angiolini) becomes one of his most devoted followers. Forced once again to help his father, Alfonso finds himself in the middle of a war between the sexes that ironically brings out the hidden desires of women and the disarming difficulty of men in keeping up with them.

