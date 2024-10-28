After the elections, thousands took to the streets of Tbilisi to denounce the new “Russian special operation”

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, to protest against what they believe was fraud that led to the victory of the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party. The demonstrators wave national flags, those of the European Union and some even of Ukraine. The results of Saturday’s parliamentary elections were a blow to pro-Western citizens who supported opposition forces seeking rapid integration with the EU.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s ruling Georgian Dream party won nearly 54% of the vote, according to the election commission. However, the four main opposition parties denounced fraud and declared that they did not recognize the results and wanted to boycott the Chamber. Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OECD) said they had recorded incidents of vote buying, voter intimidation and ballot tampering that may have influenced the outcome, but did not say the elections were been rigged.

Crowd outside the parliament cheering still waiting for the speakers to come. pic.twitter.com/4wmIsxo6YS — Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) October 28, 2024

The accusations

President Salome Zourabichvili, a former ally of Georgian Dream and now among its main opponents, urged people to protest in the capital Tbilisi to show the world “that we do not recognize these elections”. The president, whose powers are mainly ceremonial, called the outcome a “Russian special operation.” “You didn’t lose the elections, your votes were stolen”, thundered Zourabichvili, in the square in Tbilisi with the demonstrators.

“We must create a complete picture of how this unprecedented vote capture occurred,” he added, arguing that “together, with the same calm and tranquility with which you are here today, we will defend what belongs to us: your constitutional right to see your voice is protected.” The accusations were rejected by Moscow. “There was no interference and the accusations are absolutely unfounded,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The people of Georgia have been fighting for democracy. They have a right to know what happened this weekend. A right to see that irregularities are investigated swiftly, transparently, independently. As free and fair elections are at the core of European values. pic.twitter.com/YXlBUdkVhS — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 28, 2024

“The people of Georgia fought for democracy. They have the right to know what happened this weekend. They have the right to see that irregularities are investigated promptly, transparently and independently. Because free and fair elections are at the heart of European values”, said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, for his part, accused the opposition of trying to “shake the constitutional order” and assured that his government remains committed to European integration.

Orban’s mission

The Hungarian president, Viktor Orban, also went on a mission to the country in support of him. “Georgia is a conservative, Christian and pro-Europe state,” he wrote on the social media platform X on Monday after arriving in Tbilisi. “Instead of useless lessons, they need our support on their European path,” added the Hungarian leader. Upon his arrival Orban was overwhelmed with shouts and whistles from the citizens in the square.

🚨🇬🇪🇭🇺 The Georgians’ welcome to Viktor #Orban: the Hungarian prime minister overwhelmed by boos a #Tbilisi. pic.twitter.com/1EdxZ5vWbn — Dario D’Angelo (@dariodangelo91) October 28, 2024

Official results showed Georgian Dream won 54% of the vote, or 1.12 million votes – 335,000 votes more than the combined four main opposition parties, which are deeply divided. The electoral commission declared that the vote was free and fair. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said opposition parties were “absolutely right” to contest the election results.