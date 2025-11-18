After the Hunt lands on Prime Video: trailer and plot of Guadagnino’s film with Julia Roberts

After being presented out of competition at the last Venice Film Festival, and after being released in US cinemas, the film After the Hunt is released in streaming on Prime Video: After the hunt, a psychological thriller directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Julia Roberts. Here are all the things you need to know about the cast and plot, and finally the official trailer.

After the Hunt review

The cast of After the Hunt

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett. The cast includes Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny. Producers are Brian Grazer, Luca Guadagnino, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, executive producers Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes, Alice Dawson, Nora Garrett

What After the Hunt is about

After the Hunt is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a pivotal moment in her personal and professional life when a model student (Ayo Edebiri) makes accusations against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) and a dark secret from her past threatens to come to light. After the Hunt: After the Hunt is written by Nora Garrett.

When After the Hunt comes out on Prime Video

The film will be released in streaming on Prime Video, in Italy and around the world, on Thursday 20 November 2025.

The trailer for After the Hunt