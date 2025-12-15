AI generated Mickey Mouse? Disney opens the doors to OpenAI and changes the rules of creativity (and gaming)

Image generated with AI.



Disney And OpenAI they signed one historic agreement which directly relates the global entertainment industry and generative artificial intelligence platforms. The agreement, structured as a three-year licenseallows Sora, the system text-to-video of OpenAI designed to generate short videos from users’ textual requests, to use further 200 characters and environments from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars universes. We are talking about audiovisual content designed for sharing on social media and, in part, also intended for streaming on Disney+. In parallel, ChatGPT Images will be able to create original images based on the same intellectual properties. However, the agreement is not limited to the granting of rights: Disney becomes one of OpenAI’s main customers, it will use its APIs (i.e. the software interfaces that allow different programs to communicate with each other) to develop new digital products and will adopt ChatGPT as an internal tool for employees. To strengthen the three-year partnership there is also a direct investment: $1 billion in equity capitalaccompanied by warrantfinancial instruments that give the right to purchase further shares in the future at pre-established conditions. Everything is framed by a shared commitment to safety, protection of creators and responsible use of AI, with the declared aim of expanding the possibilities of storytelling without replacing human work.

What does the agreement between Disney and OpenAI consist of?

Going into a little more detail, the deal makes Disney the first major content licensing partner for SoraOpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence platform dedicated to short-form videos. A selection of fan-generated videos will be curated and made available on Disney+turning the streaming platform into one hybrid space where professional content and creations inspired by the public will coexist. At the same time, OpenAI and Disney will collaborate to develop new digital experiences for subscribersleveraging OpenAI’s language and computer vision models. Fan-inspired content generation featuring Disney characters is scheduled to begin inearly 2026. Regarding the creation of content inspired by the world of Disney, OpenAI explains:

Sora will be able to generate short, user-solicited social videos that can be viewed and shared by fans, drawing from a pool of more than 200 animated, masked characters and creatures from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, including iconic costumes, props, vehicles and environments. Additionally, ChatGPT Images will be able to transform some user words into fully generated images in seconds, drawing from the same intellectual property. The deal does not include any likeness or voice talent.

Disney, for its part, will integrate OpenAI technologies into its processes, becoming a key customer for the artificial intelligence giant directed by Sam Altman. This means that Disney, making use of the APIs (Application Programming Interface) belonging to OpenAI will be able to build internal tools with which to optimize the workflows of their employees and consumer products based on AI. Disney’s equity investment in OpenAI, del worth $1 billionfurther strengthens the alliance between the two giants and signals long-term confidence in the project, while remaining subject to corporate approvals and closing conditions typical of transactions of this magnitude.

Which Disney characters will appear in Sora

OpenAI announced that, thanks to the agreement in question, As many as 200 Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters will be available on Sora. Here is a list, made by OpenAI itself, which concerns some of the main characters that can be used with AI:

Mickey Mouse.

Minnie.

Lilo.

Stitch.

Ariel.

Beautiful.

The Beast.

Cinderella.

Baymax.

Simba.

Black Panther.

Captain America.

Deadpool.

Groot.

Iron Man.

Loki.

Thor.

Thanos.

Darth Vader.

Han Solo.

Luke Skywalker.

Leia.

Yoda.

Characters from the worlds of Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up, Zootopia, and many others.

The balance between innovation, safety and ethics

A central chapter concerns the safety el’ethics. The two companies state that they intend to maintain rigorous controls to prevent the production of illegal or harmful content, apply policies appropriate to the age of users and protect the rights of the owners of the works. In fact, the press release announcing the agreement states: