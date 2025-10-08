All new romantic Christmas films coming to Netflix in the coming months

There are exactly 78 days left at Christmas and for all lovers of this magical period of the year the time has come to start preparing not only for the decorations to show off at home but also to the new Christmas romantic films to see on Netflix.

Every year, in fact, the streaming platform offers its audience countless Christmas romantic comedies that transport in dreamy, colorful and decidedly romantic atmospheres. What are the romantic Christmas films coming to Netflix in the coming months? Let’s find out together.

Good Natal-Ex! With Melissa Joan Hart (November 12)

It is the first Christmas film of 2025 and will see an actress loved by the public as protagonist: Melissa Joan Hart, known for his role in “Sabrina Vita da Strega”. What is the film about? A divorced woman tries to spend a last Christmas in the family before selling the house and moving, but when the ex -husband involves her new and extraordinary girlfriend, younger and successful than her, the situation is complicated. In the film, Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé also star in the film. The direction is by Steve Carr.

Jingle Bell Heist – Robbery at Christmas (November 26)

From a romantic film we move on to a heist, that is, to a film that tells a robbery, a big blow. Sophia (Olivia Holt) is a wake -up order and Nick (Connor Swindells), an unfortunate technician. The two are thieves who aim to rob the same place on Christmas Eve: the most famous department stores in London. Forced to tighten an uncomfortable alliance and to deal with secrets that emerge and mutual feelings increasingly stronger, Sophia and Nick put at risk not only the blow, but also their relationship.

My Secret Santa – My mom is Santa Claus! With Virgin River’s Alexandra Beckenridge (December 3)

Let’s move on to the new Christmas film that features Virgin River’s Alexandra Brekennridge as the protagonist. The story?

A lively single mother looking for work decides to disguise himself as a man to be hired as a Santa Claus season in a luxurious ski resort. But when he begins to fall in love with the director of the hotel, complications arise that could ruin everything. In the cast, in addition to Alexandra Brekennridge there are also Ryan Eggold, Tia Mowry and Diana Maria Riva.

