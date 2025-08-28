All of You, Trailer and release date of the film Romantic Comedy with Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer and the release date of All of You. After entering the hearts of millions of people with its Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, and after creating and playing a lesser role but complicated in Shrinking, Brett Goldstein returns to Apple TV+ with the new film All of You, British romantic comedy by William Bridges (Black Mirror) Bridges from Brett Goldstein himself who is the protagonist with Imogen Poots (Outer Range). Here are all the advances on the plot, cast and release date of this film, of which you find the trailer in Italian at the bottom.

What is it about at you

When a new test that determines the profile of the soul mate is subjected to two best friends, these spend the following twelve years trying to resist the impulse to upset the streets that their lives have taken – marriage, children and tragedies – despite the undeniable feeling of belonging.

Best friends since the times of the University, Simon (Goldstein) and Laura (Poots) move away when she underwent a test that reveals who is her soul mate, despite years of unexpressed feelings. With the passage of time, while their roads cross and separate, neither of them can deny the feeling of having missed the opportunity of a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, Simon and Laura are willing to risk everything to live the love that has always been among them or should they accept their destiny? All of You is a romantic drama as fun as it is heartbreaking who wonders if one person can really be everything for you …

The cast of the film

In addition to Goldstein and Poots, Steven Cree, Zawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman are also in the cast of the film. Produced by Mrc and Republic Pictures, Alla Of You is directed by William Bridges, who also wrote the screenplay together with Goldstein. The film is produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett by Ryder Picture Company. Bridges and Goldstein are also producers.

When it comes out at you on Apple TV+

All of you will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday 26 September 2025. At the moment there is no more precise information available.

September 2025 releases on Apple TV+

The trailer of All of You