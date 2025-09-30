All the new Netflix releases of October 2025

October has literally arrived and this month will bring with it many news from a serial but also cinematographic point of view. On Netflix, in fact, many among the most loved titles will return to the public with new exciting seasons but there will also be the debut of very expected films and brand new series.

Are you curious to find out what you will find again in the Netflix catalog of October 2025? Here are all the new releases of the streaming platform, but first, let’s take a little look at the titles that you cannot miss.

The most beautiful Netflix series of 2025, so far

The most anticipated series and films

Monster 3, the new chapter of the saga on serial killers on the history of Ed Gein (3 October)

After the successes of “Dahmer” and “The story of the Mendez brothers”, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan return to Netflix with the third chapter of their saga dedicated to the worst serial killers of history: “Monster”. This new season of one of the most successful series of Netflix will be dedicated to the history of the Killer Necrofilo and Gein, already the protagonist of Psyco, the silence of the innocent, do not open that door.

A truly unmissable series, especially for lovers of the True Crime and Ryan Murphy.

Nobody Wants This 2, the romantic series returns with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell (23 Ottonre)

For all romance, however, the beloved sentimental series “Nobody Wants This”, a modern and irresistible story about the love and difficulties of an interpersonal relationship at 30 years, returns. Starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, this series is ready to conquer the Netflix audience again tell what happens after love is found, for better or for worse.

In House of Dynamite, the nuclear film debuts that conquered Venice82 (24 October)

And after the success at the last Venice Film Festival, the nuclear film “A House of Dynamite” also arrives on Netflix. With Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba and the protagonist of “The Night Agent” Gabriel Basso, this film tells what happens when a nuclear missile is launched with a route to the United States. A story of great emotional tension that imagines a dystopian reality but not so far from our contemporaneity.

The monster: the series on the monster of Florence (22 October)

It is also unmissable “The monster”, the Netflix True Crime series directed by Stefano Sollima. At the center of the story one of the longest and most complex Italian investigations on the first and most brutal serial killer in the history of the country: the monster of Florence.

It is a series based on facts that really happened, direct testimonies, procedural documents and journalistic investigations.

