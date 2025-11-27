All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in December 2025

And December has arrived again this year, with its load of Christmas gifts also on Prime Video, which has already inaugurated the season with Christmas without Santa. And so among the new releases there is Marco Mengoni’s concert from Paris, an American comedy for the holidays entitled Oh. What. Fun., the romantic film Merv, a Spanish film based on a book by the author of Culpables, Dimmelo Sottovoce, the intergenerational action film Trap House… But above all, December 2025 marks the release of the highly anticipated second season of Fallout. And if that’s still not enough for you, take a look at the other new features coming soon, listed at the bottom. Take note and happy viewing!

Oh. What. Fun. (Original USA film, Christmas comedy genre) – on Prime Video from December 3rd

Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic and adorable family together during the holiday season. From beautifully frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one does home decorating as well as Claire. But this year, after she organizes a special trip, her family makes a crucial mistake: leaving her home alone. Exasperated and convinced that she is not appreciated, Claire will decide to leave on an impromptu adventure of her own and while her family struggles to look for her, she will discover the unexpected magic of an unconventional Christmas. With an extraordinary cast that includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen, and directed by Michael Showalter, Oh. What. Fun. is a fun Christmas comedy that celebrates those in the family who do their utmost to organize the holidays, ending up exhausted.

Marco Mengoni live in Paris (live concert) – December 3rd at 9pm

Marco Mengoni LIVE from the Salle Pleyel in Paris. Watch the exclusive performance from his “Live in Europe 2025” tour only on Prime Video and twitch.tv/amazonmusicit.

Merv (Original USA film, romantic comedy genre) – releases December 10th

When their beloved dog Merv loses his vivacity after their separation, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced to face the most embarrassing situation possible: sharing custody of him. Hoping to lift Merv’s spirits, Russ takes him to Florida for a well-deserved vacation, but Anna unexpectedly shows up too. As Merv slowly regains his good spirits, Anna and Russ discover that healing their dog’s broken heart could reignite the spark in their relationship, too.

Dimmelo Sottovoce (Original Spanish film, comedy genre) – streaming from 12 December

Kamila Hamilton had everything under control… or so she thought: it wasn’t in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and upset her life again. Seven years earlier, her first kiss with Thiago and the unconditional protection Taylor offered her had marked her life forever. Now, their return threatens to shatter the facade Kami has carefully built. She is no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really connect with her. Nobody but them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s presence? What will happen when Taylor starts looking at her differently? Will everything be destroyed again into a thousand pieces?

Fallout 2 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 17 December

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout tells the story of those who have everything and those who have nothing in a world where there is almost nothing left. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the peaceful inhabitants of the luxurious fallout shelters are forced to return to the infernal radioactive wasteland that their ancestors had abandoned. To their surprise, they discover that an incredibly complex, insanely bizarre and profoundly violent universe awaits them. The new season will pick up from the epic finale of the first and take audiences on a journey through the Mojave wastelands to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner.

Trap House (Original USA film, genre: action) – from December 31st

An undercover DEA agent and his partner face, in a game of cat and mouse, a group of bold and unpredictable thieves: their own children, rebellious teenagers who have started robbing a dangerous cartel, exploiting their parents’ tactics and top-secret information.

Other films coming out on Prime in December 2025: first and second viewings

Karate Kid: Legends – release date December 1st

My Penguin Friend – release date December 6th

The Bikeriders – release date December 19th

28 years later – release date December 22nd

200% wolf – release date December 22nd

Fatman – release date December 24th

More films coming out in December 2025: older titles

Employee of the month – release date December 1st

King Fu Panda – release date December 1st

Kung Fu Panda 3 – release date December 1st

Madagascar – release date December 1st

Madagascar 2 – release date December 1st

The Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie – release date December 1st

The Croods – release date December 1st

The Croods 2 – A new era – release date December 1st

Trolls World Tour – release date December 1st

Paddington – release date December 1st

The Equalizer – The avenger – release date December 4th

Angels and demons – release date December 9th

Hell – release date December 9th

The Da Vinci Code – release date December 9th

The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring – release date December 15th

The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers – release date December 15th

The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – release date December 15th

Hotel Transylvania – release date December 17th

Hotel Transylvania 2 – release date December 17th

Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monster vacation – release date December 17th

28 days later – release date December 19th

Ace Ventura – Pet Detective – release date December 20th

Ace Ventura – Mission Africa – release date December 20th

Men in Black – release date December 24th

Men in Black II – release date December 24th

Men in Black 3 – release date December 24th

Men in Black: International – release date December 24th

More TV series coming in December on Prime Video

The Blacklist season 4 – release date December 7

Outlander season 7 – release date December 18th

Films expiring in December on Prime Video

Immaculate – The chosen one – expiry date 10 December

Bad Boys 4 – expiry date 12 December

It Ends with Us – We are the ones who say enough is enough – expiry date 20 December

Secret Team 355 – expiry date 31 December

TV series expiring in December 2025 on Prime Video

Fargo seasons 1-4 – expiration date December 31st

Stargate SG-1 seasons 1-10 – expiration date December 31st