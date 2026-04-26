All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in May 2026

In May 2026 the list of new releases in the Prime Video catalog is truly very long, with expected returns, great endings and very promising news.

Among the TV series not to be missed in the month of May are: the last three episodes of the final season of The Boys (and, considering the cancellation of Gen V, it will be a doubly unmissable finale); the return of the once glorious Citadel; Good Omens 3 with the final episode that concludes a beautiful series ruined by its creator’s personal troubles; Off-Campus “responding” to Heated Rivalry; Spider-Noir with the debut of Nicolas Cage as the protagonist of a television show; and the reality game The 50 Italia with an avalanche of influencers.

Moving on to films but starting again from Italy, in the next few weeks the romantic comedy No Country for Singles and the new sequel to Tom Clancy’s action franchise, Jack Ryan: Ghost War, will also be released on Prime. In addition, of course, to the other non-Original films, more recent or older, coming out in May on Prime Video. And don’t forget to peek at the expiring titles section: obligatory mention for the docuseries Veleno by Pablo Trincia. The choice is yours and happy viewing.

The Boys 5, final episodes (USA TV series, genre: fantasy / dramedy) – released on 6, 13 and 20 May

The Boys reaches its grand series finale, with a fifth season that pits the Boys, more disunited than ever, against the Vought superheroes led by Homelander, convinced that he is destined for something supreme. In a satire that seems to be taken live, America is destined to witness the final clash.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

Citadel 2 (US TV series, genre: spy thriller) – release date 6 May

Number of episodes and release mode: 7 binge episodes (all together)

Citadel is a spy thriller full of twists that follows the adventures of Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), elite agents of a legendary spy agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless organization supported by the most powerful families in the world. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are forced back into action. Now they must recruit a diverse team of skilled new agents and embark on a global mission to stop a conspiracy that could change the face of humanity. With breathtaking action scenes, shocking betrayals and a growing group of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Citadel 2

How the first season of Citadel ended

The review of the first season of Citadel

It’s Not a Country for Singles (Italian film, genre: romantic comedy) – comes out on Prime Video on May 8th

Adaptation of the bestseller of the same name by record-breaking author Felicia Kingsley set in the idyllic Belvedere in Chianti, a Tuscan town where everyone is in a couple or looking for a soul mate, except Elisa (Matilde Gioli), a single mother who raises her teenage daughter (Margherita Rebeggiani) and manages the Le Giuggiole estate with her sister Giada (Amanda Campana) and mother Mariana (Cecilia Dazzi). The return to the village of Michele (Cristiano Caccamo), a childhood friend whom he had lost sight of for years, turns his life upside down and awakens new and unexpected feelings. But Michele, a successful financial consultant with a life made of professional and sentimental conquests, has not returned by chance: when his uncle, owner of Le Giuggiole, suddenly dies, leaving it as an inheritance to him and his brother Carlo (Sebastiano Pigazzi), the opportunity presents itself to sell and obtain the coveted promotion. Elisa, on the other hand, would like to transform the estate into the farm she has always dreamed of, but Michele could put everything at risk.

The trailer and previews of No Country for Singles

Good Omens 3 (final film of UK TV series, fantasy comedy genre) – releases May 13th

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in season two, with the beloved and unlikely duo of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley returning to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their thousand-year-old friendship has fallen apart since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the new Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, made all the more difficult as his plans cause consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, a heartbroken Crowley finds himself hitting rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds, and rediscover their bond. Between London gangsters and infernal threats, they will face personal betrayals and the complexity of their emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.

The trailer and things to know about the truncated ending of Good Omens

How Good Omens 2 ended

Off Campus (US TV series, sentimental genre) – release date 13 May

Number of episodes and release mode of Off Campus: 8 binge episodes

Set in a college setting and based on the bestselling book series of the same name, Off Campus follows the players of an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, grief, and self-discovery as they forge deep friendships and lasting bonds and navigate the complexities that come with the transition to adulthood. The first season follows the funny and passionate “opposites attract” love story between Hannah, a singer-songwriter with a reserved personality, and Garrett, a star hockey team at Briar University. The series is based on the worldwide successful books by Elle Kennedy, and adapted into a TV series by Louisa Levy.

The trailer, cast and previews of Off Campus

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (US film, genre: action/thriller) – available from May 20th

Jack Ryan is reluctantly dragged back into the world of espionage when a secret international mission uncovers a dangerous conspiracy, forcing him to face an out-of-control special operations unit. In a race against time where lives are at stake and the threat looms ever larger, Jack reunites with CIA agent Mike November (Michael Kelly) and his former boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce): their experience is their only advantage against an enemy who anticipates their every move. Joined by an unexpected partner – the brilliant MI6 agent Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and his team must navigate their way through a tangled web of betrayal, confronting a past they thought was long buried, in what becomes the most personal and risky mission they have ever faced.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about the new film starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan



The 50 (reality game Italy) – out May 22nd

Number of episodes and release calendar of The 50: 10 episodes. 22/05 ep. 1-4, 29/05 ep- 5-7, 05/06 ep. 8-10

In The 50, the new Italian Original reality game with the largest cast ever, for the first time ever for a streaming service, the winner will be a viewer who will be able to vote for their favorite competitor from home. In the show, 50 celebrity stars and influencers, under the mysterious and ironic gaze of the host, a Leo, will compete in a medieval castle and its spectacular Arena in a series of physical and mental tests, to win a prize pool that will go to a viewer at home, chosen from those who have bet on the final winner of the show. The competitors who win the individual tests will be able to send the losers to risk elimination, always under the eyes of the Lion who comments sarcastically on everything that happens.

The cast and trailer of The 50 Italia

Spider-Noir (US TV series, genre: crime/thriller/action) – streaming from May 27

Number of episodes and release mode of Off Campus: 8 binge episodes

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir”. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned private investigator who has fallen from grace in 1930s New York and who, following a deeply personal tragedy, is forced to deal with his past as the city’s only superhero.

To offer a one-of-a-kind viewing experience, the series will be available for streaming in two modes, “True Black and White” and “True-Hue Full Color,” allowing audiences to choose whether to watch the series in black and white or color.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Spider-Noir

Other films coming out on Prime in May 2026: first and second viewings

Stolen Girl – No Trace – release date May 1st

Guns Up – release date May 3rd

A Line of Fire: Under Fire – release date May 4th

Relay: Hazardous Information – release date May 11th

Cleaner – release date May 15th

How to Lose a Popularity Contest – release date May 18th

Emmanuelle – release date May 29th

One of the Family – release date May 30th

More films coming out in May 2026: older titles

The Hateful Eight – release date May 1st

The Pink Panther (1963) – release date May 1st

The Pink Panther (2006) – release date May 1st

Gretel and Hansel – release date May 1st

Annie Hall and Me – release date May 1st

Millennium – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – release date May 1st

Millennium – What Doesn’t Kill – release date May 1st

Deadly Species – release date May 1st

Wargames – War games – release date May 1st

Soul plane – Crazy people on an airplane – release date May 1st

Hanna – release date May 5th

Dirty Dancing – Forbidden dances – release date 6 May

The International – release date May 7th

The Social Network – release date May 7th

World Invasion – release date May 7th

Whiplash – release date May 9th

Seven Souls – release date May 11th

Holmes & Watson – 2 of minds in the service of the queen – release date 11 May

Julie & Julia – release date May 13th

End of Justice – No One is Innocent – release date May 13th

The Expendables 2 – release date May 15th

The Expendables 3 – release date May 15th

A Knight’s Tale – release date May 22nd

More TV series coming in May ’26 on Prime Video

Charmed seasons 1-8 – release date May 1st

NCIS: Crime Squad seasons 1-5 – release date May 1st

Blue Bloods season 1 – release date May 1st

Hawaii Five-0 seasons 1-10 – release date May 1st

The Walking Dead seasons 9-11 – release date May 28

Films expiring May ’26 on Prime Video

Anna (2019) – expiry date 3 May

You only live once – expiration date May 12th

No Time to Die – expiration date May 31st

TV series and shows expiring in May ’26 on Prime Video

Poison – expiry date May 24 (review)