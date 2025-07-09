Almost Cops, Netflix’s new action movie: the trailer and when it comes out

“Almost Cops” (the original title is “Bad Boa’s”) is a Dutch comedy of action distributed on Netflix in the summer of 2025. The film features two well -known faces of the cinema and TV of the Netherlands: Jandino Astorat and Werner Kolf, for a film that was born as an ironic tribute, but also affectionate, to the figure of the “Boa”, or the “Boa”. “Buotengewoon opsportingsambater”, a sort of municipal agent in charge of maintaining public order in the Dutch neighborhoods. All in a concentrate of action and comedy.

Almost Cops: the plot

The action takes place in Rotterdam. Ramon is a buoy (the abbreviation indicating a local municipal agent, dedicated to maintaining the city order), devoted to its mission: to make the neighborhood a better place for everyone. However, his life is shocked by Jack’s arrival, a former detective with a questionable conduct that, due to a mysterious accident, is temporarily downgraded and flanked to the buoy. The two could not be more different: one is precise, scrupulous, almost naive in his enthusiasm for work; The other is grumpy, impulsive and very little inclined to the rules. But when they find themselves involved in an investigation for murder, the contrast slowly transforms into understanding and respect. Bats and absurd situations are on the agenda, yet an unexpected complicity emerges that shows how, under the uniforms, there are first of all human beings.

The feature film is in the name of laughter, but its overview of the role of minor law enforcement agencies is still evident, often at the center of misunderstandings and criticisms, especially during the period of the Lockdown. The film recalls a Rotterdam in which the trust between neighbors allowed to leave a notebook out of the door or an open roof without fear. The dynamics are those of the “Buddy Cop Movie” and there are several inserts of daily life, which show us both the defects and the good intentions of the agents, in an atmosphere where safety becomes a shared responsibility (without renouncing laughter and action).

Almost Cops: the cast

The gallery of characters from the film is very wide, which includes (actors and respective roles): Jandino Reparaat (Ramon); Werner Kolf (Jack); Florence Vos Weeda (Isto); Ferdi Stofmeel (Bruno); Ergun Simsek (Shakir); Juliette Van Ardenne (Brenda); Stephanie Van Eer (Charly); Rian Gerritsen (Janet); Romana Vrede (Daphne de Koning); Teun Kuilboer (Guido); Victoria Koblenko (Lizzy); Daniël Kolf (Juan); Yannick Jozefzoon (Kavin); Mark Rietman (Richard van der Vloed); Nazmiye Oral (Yasmina Bukhari); Steef Cuijpers (Smits); Boyd Grund (Nico); Phi Nguyen (Snoopy).

Almost Cops: When it comes out on Netflix

Coming from the Netherlands, “Almost Cops” (original title: “Bad Boa’s”) comes out all over the world on Netflix on Friday 11 July 2025.

Almost Cops: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsmbhtskzc8