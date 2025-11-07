Almost one death a day from bicycle accidents in Italy: more than half are over 65

Every day in Italy more than 40 cyclists are involved in a road accident. The accidents that involve bicycles represent the 10% of the total of road accidents, but in absolute numbers, this means over 164 thousand accidents in ten years, with more than 3000 dead and over 150 thousand injured, of which 17 thousand seriously in 2023 alone.

These statistics are from a recent study by CRAFT – Competence Center on Anti-Fragile Territories of the Polytechnic of Milanbased on ISTAT micro-data, which published the most complete mapping ever carried out on cycling accidents in Italy from 2014 to 2023, including every type of bicycle, from muscle to e-bikes.

Cyclists victims of road accidents in 2025: the numbers

The bicycle is the symbol of sustainable mobility: it does not pollute, is good for your health and reduces traffic. But, only in 2023, did they happen in Italy over 16 thousand accidents involving cyclists: on average 45 per day.

The statistics also tell another uncomfortable truth: cycling in Italy can be not only very dangerous, but sometimes even lethal. In the first nine months of 2025, according to the Cycling Observatory ASAPS-SAPIDATAthey already are dead 175 cyclistsagainst i 156 of the same period 2024: an increase of 12.2%.

Where and when most accidents occur: mapping by region

Not all bike accidents are the same: approx 3 out of 4 occur in citiesbut almost half of the victims lose their lives on extra-urban roads, where speeds are higher and there is a lack of protection.

They look at the absolute numbers, the Lombardy it is the region in which they occur both more accidents and more deaths. In the municipality of Milan alone, more than 10 thousand accidents occurred from 2014 to 2023. Followed by Emilia-Romagna, Veneto and Tuscany: together, these four regions account for almost 70% of cycling accidents in Italy.

Source: CRAFT – Polytechnic of Milan



The regions where bicycles are used the most (Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Friuli-Venezia Giulia) are also those with the highest rate of accidents. However, Friuli-Venezia Giulia is safer than Lombardy, probably thanks to a better cycle network and more efficient signage.

This gap then becomes even more clear if we go down to the provincial level. More than one citizen in ten uses a bicycle in Ferrara, Ravenna, Bolzano, Cremona and Rovigo but the highest rate of accidents was recorded in Forlì-Cesenafollowed by Ravenna and Rimini.

Most accidents happen colliding with cars (68%), heavy vehicles or motorbikes (11%): a sign that the coexistence of bicycles and motor vehicles is still a critical point. The most frequent accidents are in fact caused by frontal and/or lateral impactsoften at intersections or roundabouts, or due to a rear-end collision or collision with a stopping vehicle. However, independent falls and accidents due to skidding or going off the road remain a minority.

That’s not the problem though neither bad weather nor winding roads: the majority of accidents occurred on straight stretches, with clear weather and dry road surfaces. And not even seasonality, which is quite stable over time: the number of accidents fluctuates between approximately 9% in winter and 11% in summer.

The most dangerous moments of the week are Saturday morning between 10 and 12 and late afternoon on weekdays, when traffic is heaviest.

Men are the most involved in cycling accidents

In all age groups, men are the most involved in bicycle accidents.

The largest share of injuries is concentrated between 30 and 44 years old, but cycling can also cost your life and half of the deaths concern cyclists over 65.

Source: CRAFT – Polytechnic of Milan



The data on the over-65s tells of a generation that has rediscovered cycling in retirement, but which pays the price of being the most vulnerable, both due to physical factors (greater reaction times) and the lack of infrastructure truly designed for two-wheelers and separate from motor vehicles.